Backpacks are full of markers, notebooks, and calculators. Yellow buses are winding their way through town. Homeschool groups are starting to meet up again. School is now well underway for students across Jefferson County, from those learning their ABCs to those planning their next steps after they get their diplomas.

As the school year kicks off, library staff are partnering with schools to share resources and help develop a love of reading in students. Librarian Julia Birch from the Jefferson Public Library recently went to an elementary school Open House to meet families and help them get library cards. “This was a great opportunity to introduce our Fall programming to students, parents, caregivers, and teachers along with showcasing the many resources the library has to offer.” These resources include books, audiobooks, computer access, portable WiFi, printers, science kits, social events, and more to help students succeed and grow.