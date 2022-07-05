Jefferson County 4H livestock judging team recently competed in the Area Animal Science Day contest in Sheboygan County on June 15. Members from the senior judging team were left to right: Ethan Hoyt, Aiden Mindemann, Megan Doherty, Hannah Brattlie, Rylee Brattlie and Elliott Small.
Jefferson County 4H livestock judging team recently competed in the Area Animal Science Day contest in Sheboygan County on June 15. Members from the junior judging team were left to right: Gavin Boettcher, Logan Hoyt, Keilah Rue, Olivia Dolph, Gracelynn Dolph and Gabe Mindemann.
The Jefferson County 4-H junior and senior livestock judging teams competed in the Area Animal Science Day contest in Sheboygan County on June 15. The junior team placed first. Individually, Gracelynn Dolph placed first, Gabe Mindemann placed second, Keilah Reu placed fourth, Logan Hoyt placed fifth, Gavin Boettcher placed sixth, and Olivia Dolph placed eleventh. The senior placed first overall and placed first in reasons. Megan Doherty placed first in reasons. Individually, Rylee Brattlie placed first, Hannah Brattlie placed second, Elliott Small placed third, Aiden Mindemann placed sixth, Ethan Hoyt placed seventh, Megan Doherty placed eighth. Both teams qualified for the State 4-H Livestock judging contest.