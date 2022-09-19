Our Club 55 Senior Center Apple Fest annual meeting is next week, Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. We have planned for it, worked on it, and tried to think of every detail…all while it seemed far off. Now it is just a few days away and we like to think that we have covered everything and are prepared but there is always that feeling of “Did we forget something?”
We have a wonderful group of volunteers that have helped organize and work, and hope that you will come to help us celebrate. This year we are especially excited as we will be receiving our Wisconsin Association of Senior Center (WASC) official accreditation that we have been working toward for two years. Representatives from WASC will be here to present a plaque of recognition. We want as many as possible to share in our celebration of dedication to serving the needs of older adults in our community.
Our event will take place at 229 Fremont Street behind the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) where our senior center is located. We are hoping for a nice day and are being helped to provide shade by the Lake Mills Rotary Club members. We will have apple pie, apple desserts, apple cider and Culvers Custard. Sign in when you arrive for a chance to win a prize and get your name on our email list so you know what is happening here. You can also check online at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/club55seniorcenter.cfm
We are always happy to hear your ideas for something new to be offered at Club 55. One of our very first ‘field trips’ was to businesses in Lake Mills to find out more about what makes up our community. If you have something that you think would be interesting as a trip or we might like to hear more about, call and let us know at 920-728-2176.
Participation has increased in our exercise-related activities, so we are adding some needs to our wish list. If you no longer have a need for these items, we welcome them: hand weights in 1#, 2#, and 3#, kayak paddles, adult life jackets, pickleball paddles, bingo prizes, sturdy shelving or bookcases, medium size totes.
Our Club 55 Mission Statement: Club 55 serves the community as a gathering place for adults to provide engaging activities and programs that support healthy living and independence.