Our Club 55 Senior Center Apple Fest annual meeting is next week, Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. We have planned for it, worked on it, and tried to think of every detail…all while it seemed far off. Now it is just a few days away and we like to think that we have covered everything and are prepared but there is always that feeling of “Did we forget something?”

We have a wonderful group of volunteers that have helped organize and work, and hope that you will come to help us celebrate. This year we are especially excited as we will be receiving our Wisconsin Association of Senior Center (WASC) official accreditation that we have been working toward for two years. Representatives from WASC will be here to present a plaque of recognition. We want as many as possible to share in our celebration of dedication to serving the needs of older adults in our community.