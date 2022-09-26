September has been a very busy month at Club 55, and we were excited to invite all of you to our Club 55 Annual Meeting…Apple Fest. I want to share the feedback that we received from the peer review team that came from the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC) on June 17. We are now an official Accredited Senior Center in Wisconsin.
Significant notes or comments from the review team:
1. Mission Statement is very good.
2. Participant and volunteer enthusiasm to continue to move forward with the group’s needs is very evident.
3. The Advisory Board bios and pictures is a great idea and is posted at the center.
4. Excellent group of volunteers - (including the fitness instructor who cares about each and every one of the participants)
5. Excellent Confidentiality Agreement
I want to share these Recommendations for Lake Mills from the WASC Review Team.
STAFF: A full-time director is needed that can dedicate efforts to communicate to the residents that we have a space for them that enriches their lives. Having a staff that alternates days does not support the consistency needed to provide the day-to-day knowledge of attendees needs or routine.
Space: The current one room space is not adequate. More space is needed for the growing community and to provide multi-generational use. A multi-use facility is a win-win for all ages.
Fund Development: Fund raising activities help increase revenue, as well as finding donors to continue to provide quality programs. The city and school district should also be approached yearly.
A couple of weeks ago I reminded you about open enrollment for your Medicare Drug Plan (part D). It starts on October 15 and continues until December 7. You should have received an annual notice of any changes for your prescription drug plan for 2023. Take time to look at it carefully before you sign on for another year or decide to change plans.
Medicare Advantage Plans and Part D plans are administered, marketed, and sold by private companies. Plan representatives, agents, and brokers must follow federal guidelines when marketing to you. These guidelines protect you from manipulative and deceptive sales and enrollment tactics. A fundamental principle is that marketing cannot be conducted under the guise of education.
Our Mission: Club 55 serves the community as a gathering place for adults to provide engaging activities and programs that support healthy living and independence.