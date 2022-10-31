Lake Mills Community Foundation awards grant to Aztalan Historical Society

Presenting a matching grant from the Lake Mills Area Community Foundation to the Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society are members from each organization. Pictured left to Right: Lake Mills Area Community Foundation Representatives: Brian Watson (Board President) and Pam Lazaris (Director), Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society Representatives: Jeremy Stewart (Board Member), Robin Untz (President), Warren Krueger (Secretary), and Cheryl Johnson (Treasurer).
The Lake Mills Area Community Foundation recently awarded a matching grant of $10,000 to the Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society. The local organization has acted as the depository for historical collections of artifacts and archives for over 80 years. A historic 1852 church functions as the Society’s Museum, and has done so since opening in 1942.
This grant will support the 1852 Museum Restoration Project ‘s first phase of work on the exterior masonry to ensure the building can continue to play it’s important role in preserving and sharing local history. Future phases of work will include restoration of the windows and interior space. If you would like to help support the 1852 Museum Restoration Project, donations can be made on the LMAHS website at www.lakemillsaztalanhistory.com or mailed to: LMAHS, PO BOX 122, Lake Mills, Wi 53551.