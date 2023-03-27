The City of Lake Mills Public Works Department has scheduled the Spring brush pick up for Wednesday, April 12 to Wednesday, April 19.

Twice a year, city crews conduct a free brush and yard waste pick-up. Crews will remove brush neatly stacked on the street terrace with butt ends facing with flow of traffic. Brush is defined as branches less than 2” in diameter. Other yard waste (i.e., weeds, old plants, leaves, etc.) will also be picked up and must be placed separately from the brush on the terrace.