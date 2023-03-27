The City of Lake Mills Public Works Department has scheduled the Spring brush pick up for Wednesday, April 12 to Wednesday, April 19.
Twice a year, city crews conduct a free brush and yard waste pick-up. Crews will remove brush neatly stacked on the street terrace with butt ends facing with flow of traffic. Brush is defined as branches less than 2” in diameter. Other yard waste (i.e., weeds, old plants, leaves, etc.) will also be picked up and must be placed separately from the brush on the terrace.
Brush must NOT be placed on the terrace earlier than Saturday, April 8. Brush put out after April 19, will not be picked up as part of the Spring pick-up and should be taken to the Yard Waste Center. Brush left on the terrace after April 19 will be subject to a $30 pick-up fee.
These requirements have been put in effect to make the pick-up process quicker and, consequently, less expensive.
Lawn and garden waste, as well as brush, may also be taken to the Yard Waste Center on Stony Road.
From April through November, as weather allows, the city crews will also pick up brush on the fourth Tuesday of each month. There is a $15 fee for this service. Residents must contact City Hall at 920-648-2344 to schedule a brush pick up. Brush scheduled for pick-up should placed on the terrace no more than one week before the scheduled pick-up day.