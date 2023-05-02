Lake Mills Farmers and Artisan Market begins May 17 LEADER STAFF Karyn L Saemann Author email May 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Lake Mills Farmers and Artisan Market in 2021 File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills Farmers & Artisan Market kicks off the 2023 season at Commons Park in downtown Lake Mills on May 17. It will take place every Wednesday, May 17 through Oct. 4, in Commons Park, 100 N. Main St. Hours are 2-6 p.m. the first, third, fourth and fifth Wednesday of each month and 4-8 p.m on the second Wednesday of each month. More information is at: legendarylakemills.com/farmers-artisan-market Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karyn L Saemann Author email Follow Karyn L Saemann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lake Mills Middle School 3rd quarter honor roll Baseball: Lake Mills jumps ahead early, rips Poynette 11-0 Track and field: Lake Mills wins 8 events at Capitol quadrangular Baseball: Conference-leading Lake Mills thumps Poynette 14-3 Softball: Haydenn Sellnow delivers big hit in 7th, scores go-ahead run in 10th as Lake Mills edges Lodi 4-3 Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!