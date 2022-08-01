 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot

A mural of the Rock Lake Monster and another Lake Mills legend are coming to Main Street

  • Updated
Future location of "Legendary Lane"
Buy Now

The alley between 201 and 203 N Main Street will soon feature plants, decorative concrete and lighting, and a mural depicting the Rock Lake Monster and the legendary lake pyramids.

 Tyler Dedrick

Two iconic Lake Mills legends will be celebrated in a mural downtown, as part of a makeover coming to an alley across from Commons Park.

The alley, dubbed “Legendary Lane,” will be renovated with plants, decorative concrete and lighting, as well as a mural featuring the Rock Lake monster and the pyramid that some say sit at the bottom of the Lake.

Future pedestrian corridor between Main Street and municipal park
Buy Now

Legendary Lane is located between Bumper to Bumper and the future location of {span id=”docs-internal-guid-590d7f45-7fff-d8a9-898c-1a82eedaa915”}{span}the future location of the Tyranena Brewing Company taproom{/span}.{/span}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-bca3094f-7fff-8bff-f90f-10e439267dd8”}{/span}

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK