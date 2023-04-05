Each year, the Lake Mills Rotary Club selects several local students to honor each month. The students attend Rotary meetings for one month, and often participate in service activities with the club. The club selects students from Lake Mills High School and Lakeside Lutheran High School.
The April Rotarians are Rose Hissom, Isaac Winters, Bella Pitta and Ryleigh Kulow.
Rose Hissom is the daughter of Rita and Russell Hissom. She has one younger brother, Rory. During her free time, she works at Sendik’s Food Market in Oconomowoc and enjoys writing, running, and knitting.
Hissom was a member and captain of Lakeside’s varsity girls cross country team, which qualified for the state meet in 2022. She is the current editor-in-chief of The Warrior Times Weekly, Lakeside’s school newspaper, and has also written for and edited the paper’s Viewpoint and Final Say pages. Hissom is the president of the Technology/AV club and was the individual Academic Bowl Conference Champion in Language Arts in 2020, 2021, and 2022. She won the forensics Conference Champion title for Extemporaneous Speaking in 2022 and 2023. Hissom also participated on the math team, yearbook, Cultural Awareness Club, and Society of Women Engineers. She was one of two Lakeside delegates for American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State in 2022 and was selected as one of 33 students in Wisconsin to participate in the Senate Scholar Program, an annual government education event at the Capitol in Madison.
Hissom has served her community through babysitting and teaching Sunday School at her past and present congregations, volunteering at Twice is Nice Resale Store in Jefferson, participating in various NHS activities, and helping with New Friends. Hissom is also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 91 in Oconomowoc and has assisted with their fundraising.
After high school, Hissom plans to attend The University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she has been accepted into the Aquinas Scholars Honors Program. She plans to double major in Political Science and Psychology, and potentially minor in Spanish and/or Legal Studies. She hopes to eventually become a lawyer. Hissom is thankful that she has the opportunity to learn about the importance of public service and involvement from the Rotary.
Isaac Winters is the son of Jim and Kimara Winters and brother to Matthias Winters, Kiara Ristow, and Amanda Main. He is uncle to two nephews and two nieces and enjoys being a human jungle gym whenever he is able to visit with them.
Winters has enjoyed JV football, A Cappella choir, math team, and robotics while at Lakeside. He served as captain this year during his four years on the wrestling team, President of the STEM Club, and trumpet section leader in band as well as a pianist for the theatre department and choirs. He has also been involved in Teens for Christ and the National Honor Society, as well as elected Student Body President on Student Council this year.
Apart from school, Winters helps out with ushering or videotaping at St. Luke’s church in Watertown, volunteers at Twice is Nice Resale Store in Jefferson, and is part of a Youth Advisory Committee for Watertown city government, which assists the mayor in making decisions that would have an impact on youth in the city. He is employed at WalMart in Watertown.
When at home, Winters likes to play piano, spend time with his two chinchillas, and work out.
After graduation, Winters plans to attend University of Texas - Dallas to pursue a computer science degree with a minor in artificial intelligence. He looks forward to learning from the Lake Mills rotarians on how to serve his community as a professional in the future.
Isabella Pitta is finishing out her senior year of high school. She is enrolled at Lake Mills High School and is actively involved in Basketball, Track, and Volleyball not only this year, but throughout her high school career. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Optimist Club, Interact Club and SLAAC.
Some of the events that Bella has contributed to include Helping the Youth, Witches Night Out, being a scorekeeper for Youth Basketball, helping with the NHS Blood Drive and Veterans Day Ceremony, Bell Ringing with SLAAC and prepping eggs for the Easter Egg Hunt with Optimist Club. When she has free time Bella likes to paint and paddle board, along with cooking healthy recipes for her family to enjoy.
Next year Bella plans to attend Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN. She will play Women’s Basketball while in school. After graduating college Bella would like to move to New York City.
Bella will use her time as a Student Rotarian to be a better person academically and socially. She would also like to find ways to help her classmates/teammates become successful as well.
Lake Mills High School Ryleigh Kulow is dedicated to soccer and basketball. She is also the president of the Optimist Club and a part of the leadership team for SLAAC. Throughout high school she has also participated in FFA, Interact Club, and been a student representative for the Legendary Lake Mills Main Street Program.
Ryleigh has been able to volunteer for Christmas Neighbors Gift Wrapping, the Junior Optimist Skating Party and be a Crossing Guard for Witches Night Out. When she isn’t busy Ryleigh enjoys being on the lake with friends, hunting, hiking and traveling.
After graduating she will attend Winona State University in Minnesota. She would like to major in either Marketing or Business Administration. She is very excited for the next chapter and cannot wait to see what the future holds.
As a Student Rotarian Ryleigh would like to gain experience and knowledge about how to enhance the community. She will listen and gain insight on community issues while making connections with others.