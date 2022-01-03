Lake Mills School Board incumbents Bob Dimperio and Dawn Delaney have opted to not run for re-election in the spring race. According to the school district’s website, the pair filed non-candidacy paperwork on Dec. 13.
“When I ran for re-election in 2019, I made the decision that if successful, it would be my last term. While there are still things to be accomplished, it is time to make way for others in the community to help the district move forward,” said Dimperio, who is completing his sixth term.
“I have been privileged through the years to have served with a number of board members. While we had different perspectives and ideas, we shared the single focus of acting in the best interest of our students,” he said.
The 18-year school board member said there are several accomplishments he is proud to have been a part of. These include recruiting and retaining dedicated and professional administrators and teachers and staff who truly care about students; the district being recognized as “exceeding expectations” at the state level; the high school recognized as one of the nation’s outstanding by U.S. News and World Report; and new and updated school buildings “that enhance 21st Century learning and recognized nationally for sustainability.”
Delaney was first elected to the board in 2013. She did not respond to a request for comments by deadline.
Neither of the city council incumbents, Michelle Quednow and Steve Fields, filed non-candidacy paperwork.
In the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors race, incumbent Mike Kelly, whose district includes a portion of the Town of Lake Mills and the Town of Milford, and incumbent Greg David, whose district includes a section of Milford, both filed non-candidacy paperwork.
The deadline to file candidate paperwork was at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, after the Leader’s deadline; the names of the candidates seeking office will appear in the Jan. 13 edition of the paper.