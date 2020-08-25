August 5
Diedrich, Fredrick L., Milwaukee, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Dommershausen, Graham Alan, Watertown, operating after suspension $124.00
Gothard, Trent Micheal, Lake Mills, possession of THC $313.00
Jaquith, Diana Lynn, Jefferson, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Kidd, Nicole Eliina, Deerfield, underage drinking-possess $187.00; possession of THC $313.00; possession of drug paraphernalia $313.00
Koller, James John, Lake Mills, vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt $10.00
Lawrence, Anita Grace, Madison, operator fail/have passenger/seat belted $10.00
Ohlsson, Jo Ann, Lake Mills, license restriction violation-class d/m vehicle $124.00
Panos, Kathy Marie, Lake Mills, failure to yield right of way $111.40
Rachels, Steven Troy, Beaver Dam, possession of drug paraphernalia $313.00
Reyes-Vega, Zuleyka, Riverdale, Illinois, speeding on city highway $98.80
Rinaldi, Anthony E., New York, New York speeding on city highway $98.80
Smith, Charles Franklin, Highland, operating while revoked $124.00
Stelter, Justin Daniel, Maplewood, Minnesota, zone and posted limits $98.80
Viedma, Alejandro Arturo, Watertown, speeding on city highway $98.80
Waite, Nicholas Ethan, Marshall, zone and posted limits $98.80
Williams, Samantha Jo, Horicon, possession of drug paraphernalia $313.00
Zaharris, Makayla Yvette, Madison, underage drinking-possess $187.00; operate without valid license $124.00
Ziegler, Derrick Ervin, Racine, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80
August 19
Anderson-McElvain, Ebony Shakee, Madison, failure to obey sign or signal $98.80; failure to yield to right of way from parked position $98.80
Baker, Isaiah Robert, Beloit, Speeding in 55 mph zone (30-34 mph) $98.80
Campos, Noah J., Oregon, Illinois, operate PWC greater than slow wake within100 ft. of another boat $155.50
Carroll, Christine, Lake Mills, zone and posted limits $98.80; speeding in Excess of 70 mph Limit $98.80
Christ, Olivia Lauren, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Courtois, Debra K., Lake Mills, unsafe lane deviation $98.80
Croff, Matthew Reid, Lake Mills, operate without valid license $124.00
Cruz Macias, Jose, Fitchburg, operate without valid license $124.00
Douglas, Justis W., Deerfield, possession of THC $187.00
Finnegan, Mary Kate Patricia, Milwaukee, speeding in excess of 70 mph Limit $199.60; operating after suspension $124.00; possession of THC $187.00; possess drug paraphernalia $187.00
Georgiles, Forrest William, Jefferson, operate boat at speed greater than SNW within 100 ft. of pier $155.50
Grant, David R., LaCrosse, failure to properly display certificate/registration decal on boat $86.70; operate boat without required personal flotation devices $86.70
Guerrero, Piao, Kenosha, operating after suspension $124.00
Hoskins, Jacob Emmuneal Sr., Madison, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80; operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Janson, Ryan Walter, Deerfield, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Johnson, Jesse David, Fort Atkinson, zone and posted limits $98.80
Kaltenberg, Joseph Peter, Madison, operating after suspension $124.00; non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
LeClaire, Daniel James, Sun Prairie, violate slow-no-wake $124.00
Ledbury, Allison J., Deerfield, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Lopez Morales, Jose Fermin, Champaign, Illinois, speeding in excess of 70 mph Limit $174.40
Madison, Ian Andrew, Horicon, possession of THC (forfeiture) $313.00
Malone, Timothy K., Belvidere, Illinois, exceeding speed zones $124.00
Martin, Chakerria D., Madison, operate motor vehicle by permittee without instructor $124.00
Mercado, Jade K, Chicago, Illinois, retail theft-intentionally take(<=$2500) $313.00
Miller, Keith Evan, Milwaukee, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80; operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00
Mitchell, Joshua A., Watertown, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80; operating while revoked $250.00
Nelsen, Isiaih James, LaCrosse operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Olsen, Micaela Quelina, Lake Mills, operating while revoked (Forfeiture) $124.00
Schmid, Christina Jane, Janesville, speeding In 55 mph zone $98.80
Schmidt, Paul Michael, Johnson Creek, operate boat at speed greater than SNW within 100 ft. of pier $155.50
Uribe, Nancy, Waukesha, speeding in excess of 70 mph limit $199.60
Villagran Ramirez, Rodrigo, Fort Atkinson, speed rustic road/45 mph $98.80
