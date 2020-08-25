August 5

Diedrich, Fredrick L., Milwaukee, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80

Dommershausen, Graham Alan, Watertown, operating after suspension $124.00

Gothard, Trent Micheal, Lake Mills, possession of THC $313.00

Jaquith, Diana Lynn, Jefferson, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00

Kidd, Nicole Eliina, Deerfield, underage drinking-possess $187.00; possession of THC $313.00; possession of drug paraphernalia $313.00

Koller, James John, Lake Mills, vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt $10.00

Lawrence, Anita Grace, Madison, operator fail/have passenger/seat belted $10.00

Ohlsson, Jo Ann, Lake Mills, license restriction violation-class d/m vehicle $124.00

Panos, Kathy Marie, Lake Mills, failure to yield right of way $111.40

Rachels, Steven Troy, Beaver Dam, possession of drug paraphernalia $313.00

Reyes-Vega, Zuleyka, Riverdale, Illinois, speeding on city highway $98.80

Rinaldi, Anthony E., New York, New York speeding on city highway $98.80

Smith, Charles Franklin, Highland, operating while revoked $124.00

Stelter, Justin Daniel, Maplewood, Minnesota, zone and posted limits $98.80

Viedma, Alejandro Arturo, Watertown, speeding on city highway $98.80

Waite, Nicholas Ethan, Marshall, zone and posted limits $98.80

Williams, Samantha Jo, Horicon, possession of drug paraphernalia $313.00

Zaharris, Makayla Yvette, Madison, underage drinking-possess $187.00; operate without valid license $124.00

Ziegler, Derrick Ervin, Racine, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80

August 19

Anderson-McElvain, Ebony Shakee, Madison, failure to obey sign or signal $98.80; failure to yield to right of way from parked position $98.80

Baker, Isaiah Robert, Beloit, Speeding in 55 mph zone (30-34 mph) $98.80

Campos, Noah J., Oregon, Illinois, operate PWC greater than slow wake within100 ft. of another boat $155.50

Carroll, Christine, Lake Mills, zone and posted limits $98.80; speeding in Excess of 70 mph Limit $98.80

Christ, Olivia Lauren, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00

Courtois, Debra K., Lake Mills, unsafe lane deviation $98.80

Croff, Matthew Reid, Lake Mills, operate without valid license $124.00

Cruz Macias, Jose, Fitchburg, operate without valid license $124.00

Douglas, Justis W., Deerfield, possession of THC $187.00

Finnegan, Mary Kate Patricia, Milwaukee, speeding in excess of 70 mph Limit $199.60; operating after suspension $124.00; possession of THC $187.00; possess drug paraphernalia $187.00

Georgiles, Forrest William, Jefferson, operate boat at speed greater than SNW within 100 ft. of pier $155.50

Grant, David R., LaCrosse, failure to properly display certificate/registration decal on boat $86.70; operate boat without required personal flotation devices $86.70

Guerrero, Piao, Kenosha, operating after suspension $124.00

Hoskins, Jacob Emmuneal Sr., Madison, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80; operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00

Janson, Ryan Walter, Deerfield, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80

Johnson, Jesse David, Fort Atkinson, zone and posted limits $98.80

Kaltenberg, Joseph Peter, Madison, operating after suspension $124.00; non-registration of auto, etc $98.80

LeClaire, Daniel James, Sun Prairie, violate slow-no-wake $124.00

Ledbury, Allison J., Deerfield, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00

Lopez Morales, Jose Fermin, Champaign, Illinois, speeding in excess of 70 mph Limit $174.40

Madison, Ian Andrew, Horicon, possession of THC (forfeiture) $313.00

Malone, Timothy K., Belvidere, Illinois, exceeding speed zones $124.00

Martin, Chakerria D., Madison, operate motor vehicle by permittee without instructor $124.00

Mercado, Jade K, Chicago, Illinois, retail theft-intentionally take(<=$2500) $313.00

Miller, Keith Evan, Milwaukee, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80; operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00

Mitchell, Joshua A., Watertown, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80; operating while revoked $250.00

Nelsen, Isiaih James, LaCrosse operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80

Olsen, Micaela Quelina, Lake Mills, operating while revoked (Forfeiture) $124.00

Schmid, Christina Jane, Janesville, speeding In 55 mph zone $98.80

Schmidt, Paul Michael, Johnson Creek, operate boat at speed greater than SNW within 100 ft. of pier $155.50

Uribe, Nancy, Waukesha, speeding in excess of 70 mph limit $199.60

Villagran Ramirez, Rodrigo, Fort Atkinson, speed rustic road/45 mph $98.80

