When someone moves to a new community, there are plenty of things to do like meeting neighbors, finding out where to purchase a gallon of milk, determining when utility bills are due, and, if necessary, enrolling children into school. What many people may not consider are the local ordinances.
The Lake Mills Police Department recently instituted a program to help direct new residents to information about local ordinances that uses QR codes and an informational magnet.
Police Chief Mick Selck said it’s not uncommon for communities to have different ordinances and when people move into Lake Mills, they may find themselves in violation of local orders because they are not aware what the ordinances entail.
“Education helps to avoid enforcement actions (and consequences),” he said.
Years ago, Selck considered how the police department could connect with new residents and let them know some of the local ordinances. At first, he considered having this information available when people signed up for the utilities. A few months ago, the police chief learned realtors provided new Lake Mills residents with welcome bags.
“That seemed like a perfect way to get these out,” Selck said.
He worked with Officer Jessica Johnson, who was recently named as the community service officer, to create a QR code and determine what information it would include on the magnet. In addition to the code, the magnet lists the department’s address, non-emergency phone number, administration phone number, fax number, and a prominent picture of K9 Officer Truman.
It’s not just magnets where people can find the QR code, all but one of the department’s squad cars currently have the scannable code.
According to the police chief when someone scans the QR code, it takes them to the police department’s website, where there is a link named “Welcome New Residents.” Through the link, people can look at the top violated city regulations; in some listings there are notes from Selck explaining the enforcement for violations.
Among some of the key ordinances listed under the new residents’ link are winter parking regulations, trash and recycling pick-up, and animal regulations. Selck said in many municipalities there is alternate side parking during winter or parking restrictions only during declared snow emergencies; in the city, there is no parking on streets during the hours of 1-5 a.m. in the winter.
In the trash and recycling pick-up, communities may have different requirements as to how soon bins can be taken to the curb or when big pick-up occurs.
“This can help us avoid uncomfortable conversations,” the police chief said.
It can also help someone avoid getting a citation. Or, in the case of winter parking, waking up to find their vehicle has been towed.
Selck explained if the city determines the streets need to be plowed any time from 1-5 a.m., any vehicles parked on the street will be towed to allow the plows more access.
“When you wake up the morning and your car is gone, that is a very unsettling feeling and causes some panic,” he said.
Prior to this program, new residents seeking out the local ordinances could search the city’s online ordinance book. However, there are some challenges in using that system. For instance, Selck said if someone searches “snow parking” or “snow emergency” the winter parking regulations would not come up with a hit because it is not the exact phrase used in the ordinance. Or, if someone searches for parking, there are a slew of results for the person to look through.
“And they might just want to know about overnight parking,” the police chief said.
The magnets will in the future be available at community events. Selck said the plan is to hand out the magnets during Halloween, though the supply has already been significantly decreased due to the welcome bags.
Selck said anyone who has a suggestion for local orders that should be pointed out to new residents should contact him at 920-648-3114.