It’s the time of year when people try to get in one final glimpse of summer before the start of September; before sunscreen is replaced with sweatshirts and yard work goes from mowing the lawn to raking the leaves.
Three local Lake Mills organizations will be giving the community an opportunity to say so long to the season at Saturday’s Summer Send-Off. The local Chamber of Commerce, Sons of the American Legion and Art Alliance of Greater Lake Mills are hosting concurrent events, the majority being held at Commons Park.
Chamber Director Raina Severson said the event was prompted by the Sons of the American Legion (SAL) who planned to have a beer tent and bands in the park at the end of August.
“It was kind of a contingency plan for Town & Country Days not knowing (earlier in the year) if we were going to be able to have it in June or if it would be moved to August,” she said, adding the SAL had booked three bands – local musician Paul Filipowicz, One Shot Wally and Almighty Vinyl — for Aug. 28.
The beer tent will open at noon with live music until 10 p.m.
Severson met with members of the organization, who asked if the Chamber would be interested having family-friendly activities at Commons Park during the same time.
“A lot of people have been saying they want more family-friendly type of events so we decided to bring in some family-friendly events,” the Chamber director said.
There will be free face painting and balloon animals with a magician performing at 11 a.m. under the pavilion. One of the major highlights will be the noon bike parade in the park.
“They can decorate their bikes if they wish and wear costumes,” Severson said regarding the children’s bicycle parade.
Bugaboodles will host a free craft camp under the pavilion for up to 75 children at 1:30 p.m.
The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills will be holding a downtown Art Walk from 1-6 p.m. when 12 businesses will be hosting 14 local artists.
Severson said art will not only be on display, but can also be purchased.
One of the Summer Send-Off events not being held at Commons Park will be a kickball tournament at Wallace Park. Severson said the tournament will serve as a fundraiser for the Chamber. Games get underway at 9 a.m. and teams were required to sign up in advance.
The Chamber director said local resident Eric Seaman, who hosts the Knickerbocker ice softball event, presented the idea of having a kickball tournament.
“He’s heard over the years just a lot of talk about how fun it would be to have an adult kickball league,” Severson said.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of fun things going on to keep people entertained,” she said. “It’s been a bit of a rough year so I think it will be a fun way to celebrate our community and bring families together.”
More information on the Summer Send-Off can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page.