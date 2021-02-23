Feb. 3
Arreguin, Luis J., South Beloit, possession of THC (Forfeiture) $313.00
Atkinson, Laura Michelle, Watertown, fail/stop at stop sign $98.80
Bauman, Jason Lee, Lake Mills, disorderly conduct $313.00
Bubolz, Dennis R., Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Butler, Sean William, Madison, possession of drug paraphernalia $313.00
Cannoy, Carey J., Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Corrie, Amanda L., Fort Atkinson, operating while under the influence $861.00; fail/stop at stop sign $98.80; operate without valid license $124.00
Hansen, Nicole E., Lake Mills, fail/yield right/way from stop sign $98.80
Hoffman, Jeffrey B., Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Jones, Richard M. Jr., Madison, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00
Kittle, Christopher Daniel, Westby, operate without valid license $124.00
Klas, Sara M., Madison, exceeding speed zones, Etc. $98.80
Klentz, Austin John, Lake Mills, possess open intoxicants in motor vehicle $187.00; operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00
Lewis, Donnell A Jr., Milwaukee, operating after suspension $124.00
Lynn, Kathleen Anne, Waunakee, operating after suspension $124.00
Smith, Desmond Dominic, Milwaukee, possession of THC (Forfeiture) $313.00
Torgerson, James Taylor, Sullivan, operating after suspension $124.00
Unzueta, Alfredo, Waterloo, operating after suspension $124.00
Vasquez, Sabrina Ann, South Beloit, Illinois, operating after suspension $124.00
Womack, Philip V., Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00; operating after suspension $124.00
Feb. 17
Briggs, Alexander Lee, Mt. Horeb, Speeding on Freeway $124.00
Cole, Jennifer C., Fall River, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $98.80
Cunningham, Matthew Allan, Sparta, Fail/Yield To Stop For Emergency Vehicle $250.00; Operate With Control Substance $861.00; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $313.00; Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt $10.00
Dehnert, Damion D., Lake Mills Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture) $250.00
Dunkleberger, Benjamin Leigh, Cambridge, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $98.80
Dyer, Miranda Lynn, Lake Mills, Winter Parking $35.00; Winter Parking $35.00
Forcia, Cynthia Pearl, Lake Mills, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $313.00
Fox, Jennie, Reeseville, Winter Parking $35.00
Freson, Michael Joseph, Lake Mills, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $98.80
Fuller, Adam G., Madison, Zone And Posted Limits $124.00
Garcia, Paula Jacquelyne, Monona, Speeding (16-19 MPH Over Posted Limits $161.80
Gleichauf, Meagen Hawthorne, Beloit, Winter Parking $35.00
Hause, Victoria G., West Allis, Winter Parking $35.00
Homann, Steven Marvin, Lake Mills, Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt $10.00
Klug, Brandon J., Jefferson, Possession Of THC (Forfeiture) $313.00
Kogler, Elizabeth Megan, Lake Mills, Winter Parking $35.00
Marquez, Alvaro, Jefferson, Operate without Valid License $124.00
Nielsen, Matthew Scott, Madison, Zone And Posted Limits $124.00
Overlien, Jeffrey Alan, Watertown, Violate Red Traffic Signal $98.80
Paape, Kristen Jo Winter, Lake Mills, Parking $35.00
Schneider, Noelle Marie, Lake Mills, Winter Parking $35.00
Vincent, Michael Anthony, Sun Prairie, Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture) $124.00
Wall, Ryan Michael, Sussex, Speeding on Freeway $124.00
Weber, Bryan M., Lake Mills, Operating After Suspension $124.00
Whiting, Tyler J., Columbus, Inattentive Driving $111.40
Willey, Nicole Renee, Lake Mills, Unreasonable And Imprudent Speed $136.60
Yiannackopoulos, Nicholas A. Jr., Jefferson, Winter Parking $35.00
