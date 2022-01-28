For the past several months the City of Lake Mills and the Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services have been working to negotiate a contract. When the LMEMS brought forward its per capita cost to the city council in September, city staff and council members were taken aback when the EMS would be charging $15; for the past two years the per capita cost had been $7.
At the time, Tom Murphy, president of the EMS, said one of the reasons for the increase was due to a shift in staffing.
A message sent to the Leader on behalf of the EMS by Murphy and Jim Colegrove, vice president of the LMEMS, indicated as recently as 20 years ago, the non-profit organization had more than 40 volunteer members and at the time none of the members who responded to service calls received compensation.
“As we all know times have changed and volunteerism is at record lows in all sectors,” the men wrote. “With waning volunteer support, it has been necessary to hire staff in the form of paid on call (POC) and paid on premise (POP) mostly from outside the community. This major change in our way of doing business is the reason we are asking for more support.”
Murphy recently informed the Leader, POPs are paid an hourly wage of $15 an hour; POCs receive a stipend of $3 per hour while on call. They also receive a payment of $25 per response when transport to a medical facility is necessary and $10 per response when transport is not needed.
“Since increasing the number of POPs and POCs payroll costs have risen 248%,” he said.
Furthermore, the prices of training, supplies and ambulance fuel and maintenance needed to run the service have also increased. Murphy said
“Two out of the last three years LMEMS posted losses. In 2022 with the $15 per capita we are still projecting a loss,” the organization’s president said.
Colegrove and Murphy’s message to the Leader said even with the increase, the cost of service provided by the LMEMS is lower than other EMS service providers. If the per capita price does not increase, the pair wrote the organization would no longer be financially solvent and would need to shut.
According to Murphy the last time the per capita cost increased was in 2020 when it went from $6.25 to $7.
The contracts with the city and four towns makes up about 14% of the annual revenue with another 14% brought in by fundraisers. Approximately 72% comes from services rendered, Murphy said.