Sept. 2

Alarcon-Vazquez, Ana K., Madison, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Balaam, Bryce J., Lake Mills non-registration of auto, etc $187.00

Bamberg, Kari Annette, Juneau, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Bauman, Jason Lee, Lake Mills, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $187.00

Bender, Megan E., Fitchburg, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Berg, Melissa Elizabeth, Watertown, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Buehl, Norman John, Marshall, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Castillo, Maria D., Madison, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Cook, Jennifer L., Columbus, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Cosme, Jonerys, Greenfield, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Coutino Jeronimo, Jose Norman, Jefferson, operate without valid license $124.00

Cullinan, Shawn Pierce, Watertown, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Evans, Monterio L., Madison, operating while intoxicated $735.00

Fierro Galeana, Delfino, Madison, operating after suspension $124.00

Flores, James Joseph, Oneida, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Forward, Jack S., Cambridge, operating while intoxicated $861.00

Fritz, Madelyn L., Antioch, Illinois, parking on left side of highway $35.00

Galan, Jesus M., Madison, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Gaspero, Jonathan Michael, Sun Prairie, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80

Glazar, Jennifer Eileen, Watertown, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Grossman, Mitchell Lenz, Lake Mills, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Hauf, Michael A., Waterloo, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Hernandez, Andrea C., Beloit, Sandy Beach Parking Violation $35.00

Hommen, Angela R., Cambridge, operating after suspension $124.00

Klinger, Adrienne R., Madison, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

La Mere, Shelly Marie, Windsor, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Lackas, Kevin Andrew, Oconomowoc, operate without valid license $124.00

Larson, Shena M., McFarland, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Lopez Jr, Jorge, Rockford, Illinois, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Melvin, Janet A., LaValle, operating after susp. $124.00

Negron Vargas, Emanuel, Milwaukee, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Nyland, Destinee Danielle, Madison, failure to keep vehicle under control $636.60

Ohly, Robert Franklin, Cottage Grove, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Opheim, David N., Rockford, Illinois, boat launch parking violation $35.00

Perez, Javier Antonio, Jefferson, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Peters, Morgan S., Madison, parking on posted private property $35.00

Pineda Arzate, Mayra, Watertown, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Pulvino, Louis Fred, Lake Mills, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Ring, Richard L., Janesville, fail/stop at stop sign $98.80

Ruehlow, Tiffany J., Watertown, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Seye, Lamine, Madison, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Smith, Thelisha, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00

Starkey-Perschke, Nicholas Arnold, Jefferson, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Thompson, Albert Ray Jr., Wisconsin Rapids, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $250.00

Ulbrich, Nicole A., Janesville, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Voskuil, Christian Joseph, Janesville, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80

Weber, Elizabeth A., Jefferson, boat launch parking violation $35.00

Williams, Jeffrey A., Janesville, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00; non-registration of auto, etc $98.80

Yournet Bezares, Jiovanie, Waukesha, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Zamacona, Luz Estrella, Madison, Sandy Beach Parking violation $35.00

Zambrano Moreno, Roberto Carlos, Waterloo, parking no parking zone $20.00

Sept. 16

Ayala, Alfredo, Watertown, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $313.00; parking on roadway $88.00

Balaam, Bryce J., Lake Mills, resist/obstruct officer (forfeiture) $313.00

Balaguer Lopez, Emmanuel, Waukesha, operate PWC greater than slow wake within 100 ft. of another boat $155.50

Bingham, Jane M., Johnson Creek, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00

Colon — Johnson, Israel, Madison, speeding on freeway $174.40; operate motor vehicle by permitted without authorized person $124.00

Endl, Cody Jack., Watertown, possession of THC (forfeiture) $313.00; operator fail/have passenger/seatbelted $10.00

Gauger, James D., Watertown, operate boat at speed greater than SNW within 100 ft. of pier $155.50

Gorlaski, Tyler Thomas, Lake Mills, operate PWC greater than slow wake within 100 ft. of another boat $155.50

Guardado Martinez, Roque, Lake Mills, texting while driving $111.40

Hallmark, Nicholas Daniel, Oregon, violate red traffic signal $98.80

Jacobson, Ty Allen, Fort Atkinson, operate motorcycle without valid License $124.00

Joiner, Rebecca Lynn, Madison, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80

Kagan, Emily Katherine, Milwaukee, speeding on freeway $124.00

Marshall, James Allen, Waterloo, operate boat without required personal flotation devices $86.20

Peralta Garcia, Rud, Waterloo, Speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00

Rusch, Gregory Peter, Fitchburg, possession of THC (forfeiture) $313.00

Scott, Coryna Leanne, Deerfield, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00

Stoddard, Drew Mitchell, Lake Mills, passenger obstruct drivers operation $98.80

Williams, Tanya M., Milwaukee, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80

