Sept. 2
Alarcon-Vazquez, Ana K., Madison, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Balaam, Bryce J., Lake Mills non-registration of auto, etc $187.00
Bamberg, Kari Annette, Juneau, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Bauman, Jason Lee, Lake Mills, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $187.00
Bender, Megan E., Fitchburg, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Berg, Melissa Elizabeth, Watertown, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Buehl, Norman John, Marshall, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Castillo, Maria D., Madison, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Cook, Jennifer L., Columbus, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Cosme, Jonerys, Greenfield, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Coutino Jeronimo, Jose Norman, Jefferson, operate without valid license $124.00
Cullinan, Shawn Pierce, Watertown, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Evans, Monterio L., Madison, operating while intoxicated $735.00
Fierro Galeana, Delfino, Madison, operating after suspension $124.00
Flores, James Joseph, Oneida, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Forward, Jack S., Cambridge, operating while intoxicated $861.00
Fritz, Madelyn L., Antioch, Illinois, parking on left side of highway $35.00
Galan, Jesus M., Madison, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Gaspero, Jonathan Michael, Sun Prairie, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80
Glazar, Jennifer Eileen, Watertown, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Grossman, Mitchell Lenz, Lake Mills, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Hauf, Michael A., Waterloo, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Hernandez, Andrea C., Beloit, Sandy Beach Parking Violation $35.00
Hommen, Angela R., Cambridge, operating after suspension $124.00
Klinger, Adrienne R., Madison, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
La Mere, Shelly Marie, Windsor, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Lackas, Kevin Andrew, Oconomowoc, operate without valid license $124.00
Larson, Shena M., McFarland, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Lopez Jr, Jorge, Rockford, Illinois, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Melvin, Janet A., LaValle, operating after susp. $124.00
Negron Vargas, Emanuel, Milwaukee, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Nyland, Destinee Danielle, Madison, failure to keep vehicle under control $636.60
Ohly, Robert Franklin, Cottage Grove, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Opheim, David N., Rockford, Illinois, boat launch parking violation $35.00
Perez, Javier Antonio, Jefferson, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Peters, Morgan S., Madison, parking on posted private property $35.00
Pineda Arzate, Mayra, Watertown, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Pulvino, Louis Fred, Lake Mills, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Ring, Richard L., Janesville, fail/stop at stop sign $98.80
Ruehlow, Tiffany J., Watertown, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Seye, Lamine, Madison, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Smith, Thelisha, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Starkey-Perschke, Nicholas Arnold, Jefferson, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Thompson, Albert Ray Jr., Wisconsin Rapids, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $250.00
Ulbrich, Nicole A., Janesville, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Voskuil, Christian Joseph, Janesville, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80
Weber, Elizabeth A., Jefferson, boat launch parking violation $35.00
Williams, Jeffrey A., Janesville, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00; non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Yournet Bezares, Jiovanie, Waukesha, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00
Zamacona, Luz Estrella, Madison, Sandy Beach Parking violation $35.00
Zambrano Moreno, Roberto Carlos, Waterloo, parking no parking zone $20.00
Sept. 16
Ayala, Alfredo, Watertown, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $313.00; parking on roadway $88.00
Balaam, Bryce J., Lake Mills, resist/obstruct officer (forfeiture) $313.00
Balaguer Lopez, Emmanuel, Waukesha, operate PWC greater than slow wake within 100 ft. of another boat $155.50
Bingham, Jane M., Johnson Creek, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Colon — Johnson, Israel, Madison, speeding on freeway $174.40; operate motor vehicle by permitted without authorized person $124.00
Endl, Cody Jack., Watertown, possession of THC (forfeiture) $313.00; operator fail/have passenger/seatbelted $10.00
Gauger, James D., Watertown, operate boat at speed greater than SNW within 100 ft. of pier $155.50
Gorlaski, Tyler Thomas, Lake Mills, operate PWC greater than slow wake within 100 ft. of another boat $155.50
Guardado Martinez, Roque, Lake Mills, texting while driving $111.40
Hallmark, Nicholas Daniel, Oregon, violate red traffic signal $98.80
Jacobson, Ty Allen, Fort Atkinson, operate motorcycle without valid License $124.00
Joiner, Rebecca Lynn, Madison, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80
Kagan, Emily Katherine, Milwaukee, speeding on freeway $124.00
Marshall, James Allen, Waterloo, operate boat without required personal flotation devices $86.20
Peralta Garcia, Rud, Waterloo, Speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Rusch, Gregory Peter, Fitchburg, possession of THC (forfeiture) $313.00
Scott, Coryna Leanne, Deerfield, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00
Stoddard, Drew Mitchell, Lake Mills, passenger obstruct drivers operation $98.80
Williams, Tanya M., Milwaukee, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.