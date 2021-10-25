10/14/2021
Citation Operating After Revocation, 2nd offense, 15-day Failure to Transfer Title/Plates W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Speeding E. Lake Street/N. CP Avenue
911 Hang Up Stonefield Drive
K9 Truman Narcotics Woodland Beach Road
911 Hang Up Tamarack Drive
Vehicle lockout Catlin Drive
Operating While Under the Influence (1st), Operating After Suspension, Open Intox-Passenger S. Main Street
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
10/15/2021
Citation Speeding Jefferson Street/Grove Street
Warning Speeding Jefferson Street/Grove Street
Warning Crosswalk N Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
15 day Correction Expired Registration S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Accident W. Madison Street
Warning Speeding S. Ferry Drvie/Harvey Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street
Operating while under the Influence 2nd Offense Main Street/Lake Park Place
Vehicle Lockout E. Lake Park Place
Citation Possession of THC, Operating Without a Valid License W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Check Welfare N. Main Street
10/16/2021
Citation Operate Motor vehicle Without a Valid License, Warning Illegal U-turn N. Main Street /W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Operate UTV on roadway Industrial Drive/E. Lake Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/C.P. Avenue
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning Expired Registration, No Front Plate, All Other Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, K9 Truman Narcotics 89/CTHV
Missing Juvenile, K9 Truman Track Sandy Beach Road
Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Water Street
911 Hang Up Topel Street
Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street
911 Hang Up Lakeshore Drive
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Tint, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, K9 Truman Narcotics E. Washington Street/N. Main Street
10/17/2021
Assist EMS High Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Open Door S. Main Street
Warrant Arrest/Citation Operating a Motor Vehicle While Suspended E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
Warning Defective Headlamp S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Defective High Mounted Brake Light, Defective Driver's Side Mirror W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operating Without a Valid License W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Owen Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/ Veterans Lane
Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Citation Speeding, Warning Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Defective Headlamp, Defective Tail Lamp S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
911 Hang Up Stonefield Drive
Warning Speeding Main Street/Grant Street
Warning Defective Headlamp Main Street/Grant Street
Citation Operate After Suspended CTHV/89
Warning Defective Headlamp, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance N. Main Street/Grant Street
10/18/2021
Mutual Aid WI State Patrol I-94
Warning Speeding Owen Street/ eed Street
Warning Failure To Stop at Stop Sign, Fail to Change Address Cherokee Path / E. Tyranena Park Road
Child Custody Issue E. Pine Street
Fraud Brookstone Drive
All Other Keep The Peace E. Lake Street
Emergency Detention E. Washington Street
Found Property Lake Street/Ferry Drive
10/19/2021
911 Hang Up College Street
Detox Connor Court
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane