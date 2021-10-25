10/14/2021

Citation Operating After Revocation, 2nd offense, 15-day Failure to Transfer Title/Plates W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Speeding E. Lake Street/N. CP Avenue

911 Hang Up Stonefield Drive

K9 Truman Narcotics Woodland Beach Road

911 Hang Up Tamarack Drive

Vehicle lockout Catlin Drive

Operating While Under the Influence (1st), Operating After Suspension, Open Intox-Passenger S. Main Street

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

10/15/2021

Citation Speeding Jefferson Street/Grove Street

Warning Speeding Jefferson Street/Grove Street

Warning Crosswalk N Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

15 day Correction Expired Registration S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Accident W. Madison Street

Warning Speeding S. Ferry Drvie/Harvey Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street

Operating while under the Influence 2nd Offense Main Street/Lake Park Place

Vehicle Lockout E. Lake Park Place

Citation Possession of THC, Operating Without a Valid License W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Check Welfare N. Main Street

10/16/2021

Citation Operate Motor vehicle Without a Valid License, Warning Illegal U-turn N. Main Street /W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Operate UTV on roadway Industrial Drive/E. Lake Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/C.P. Avenue

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Expired Registration, No Front Plate, All Other Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, K9 Truman Narcotics 89/CTHV

Missing Juvenile, K9 Truman Track Sandy Beach Road

Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Water Street

911 Hang Up Topel Street

Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street

911 Hang Up Lakeshore Drive

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Tint, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, K9 Truman Narcotics E. Washington Street/N. Main Street

10/17/2021

Assist EMS High Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Open Door S. Main Street

Warrant Arrest/Citation Operating a Motor Vehicle While Suspended E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

Warning Defective Headlamp S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Defective High Mounted Brake Light, Defective Driver's Side Mirror W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operating Without a Valid License W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Owen Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/ Veterans Lane

Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Citation Speeding, Warning Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Defective Headlamp, Defective Tail Lamp S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

911 Hang Up Stonefield Drive

Warning Speeding Main Street/Grant Street

Warning Defective Headlamp Main Street/Grant Street

Citation Operate After Suspended CTHV/89

Warning Defective Headlamp, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance N. Main Street/Grant Street

10/18/2021

Mutual Aid WI State Patrol I-94

Warning Speeding Owen Street/ eed Street

Warning Failure To Stop at Stop Sign, Fail to Change Address Cherokee Path / E. Tyranena Park Road

Child Custody Issue E. Pine Street

Fraud Brookstone Drive

All Other Keep The Peace E. Lake Street

Emergency Detention E. Washington Street

Found Property Lake Street/Ferry Drive

10/19/2021

911 Hang Up College Street

Detox Connor Court

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

