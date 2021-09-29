While temperatures may have felt closer to summer than fall this week, the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome autumn with Sunday’s annual Fall Festival of Color.
Commons Park will be bustling with activity from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 3. The popular pumpkin painting and free horse-drawn wagon rides will be held. Also scheduled to appear are a professional face painter and the South Side Eagles 4-H petting zoo.
Fingerstyle guitar player Matthew Dula will provide musical entertainment from noon to 1 p.m. and The Tooles, an Irish folk band, will bookend his performance at 9 a.m. to noon and again at 1-3 p.m.
The Chamber has booked more than 150 vendors for the annual event; the merchants will be selling local produce, seasonal décor, arts, crafts, and more.
Several organizations will also be selling a variety of refreshments.
For more information on the event, visit the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.