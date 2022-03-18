Rock Lake water levels were very low in the spring, summer and fall of 2021. Many lakeshore residents were understandably frustrated because they were unable to use their boats or boat lifts. The bottom line is that we have had insufficient rain and snow to replenish the Rock Lake watershed. Jefferson County experienced significant drought during the first nine months of 2021. By mid-October, 2021 ranked as the 8th driest year for Jefferson County in the last 127 years according to the records of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In the following paragraphs we explain what determines Rock Lake water levels and what happened in 2021.
Rock Lake is a drainage lake which means there is surface water flowing into and out of the lake. The amount of water flowing in and out determines the lake levels. Rock Creek is the largest source of water coming into the lake. The Rock Creek watershed includes Mud Lake and many acres of surrounding wetlands that drain into Marsh Lake; the water then flows under the Glacial Drumlin Trail and into Rock Lake proper. There are also several small creeks, a number of storm drains and springs which contribute water to the lake. The water exits the lake through the Mill Pond, over the dam, under Main Street and into Rock Creek which flows East to the Crawfish River.
The dam is owned and operated by the City of Lake Mills. The city follows long-standing Wisconsin DNR operating orders based on state law for regulating dam and water levels. Discharge from Rock Lake must mimic the natural seasonal water level variations in which the water levels drop in the fall and rise in the spring. With increased water inflow from typical spring snow melt and rain showers, the water levels are allowed to rise in the spring and then the lake water levels are maintained throughout the summer at those higher summer levels as a result of continued seasonal precipitation.
In the spring of 2021, the expected precipitation did not materialize.The first week of May is when the water levels are annually scheduled to be allowed to rise.There was a short-term problem with the sensor at the dam which was quickly detected thanks to City’s dam monitoring protocols. Once the problem was discovered, the dam was manually set to the minimum allowable discharge until the sensor could be replaced. However, when the water levels did not rise as expected, some mistakenly blamed the sensor malfunction. The drought continued throughout the summer, leading to persistently low water levels.
The minimum amount of discharge (water flow) required by the dam’s operating orders keeps Rock Creek and other downstream ecosystems viable. This means that no matter how low the lake is, the dam must maintain a minimum discharge of 0.13 cubic feet per second. To ensure lake levels were able to rise despite the sensor issue and a dry spring, the dam on Rock Lake was set to the minimum discharge on May 9, 2021 and remained at the minimum level for the rest of the summer and into the fall. The minimum discharge is equivalent to less than a gallon per second passing through the outlet dam. At that discharge rate, it would take just over 441 days to drop the Rock Lake water level one inch.
An additional outflow of water is use by the fish hatchery which is regulated separately from the dam. The hatchery uses a combination of well water and lake water. The total annual usage from the lake amounts to less than 1 ½ inches of lake height. The hatchery’s water usage has remained stable for many years and minimally lowers the lake levels.
Therefore, Rock Lake’s low water level in 2021 was not a result of the outflow of water but, instead, was due to a severe deficit of the flow of water into the lake. It can be seen on the accompanying graph that when we did receive rain there was a noticeable, and in many cases significant, increase in water levels. Unfortunately, due to the reduced frequency of rain, the increased levels were not maintained because the water flowing into the lake didn’t keep pace with the loss due to evaporation and possibly some loss into the underground aquifer.
In the Rock Lake watershed, Rock Creek upstream of the lake and the other creeks that feed into the lake have been very low. Wetlands in the watershed have also been extremely dry. The only way the lake levels will get back up to normal for the 2022 season is by getting adequate precipitation this winter and spring. We all hope for more rain and snow to allow our community to better enjoy the lake.
For more information about Rock Lake water levels contact Marisa Ulman at marisau@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Crump is the president of the Rock Lake Improvement Association and Ulman is the Jefferson County Water Resource Management Specialist.