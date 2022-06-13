The Lake Mills Police Department will be hosting its annual Night Out Against Crime on June 21 at Real Hope Church, 1345 Stonehedge Drive. Several law enforcement agencies will have vehicles and equipment on display. There will be demonstrations by LMPD K9 team Officer TJ Adams and Truman, the Jefferson County SWAT team, and several other groups.
Additionally, there will be children's games and activities, health and safety booths and demonstration, food and a special appearance by Bucky Badger.
Night Out Against Crime will be held from 6-8 p.m.
New this year, the LMPD will be hosting a "Stuff the Squad" for the Haus of Peace, a non-profit organization serving Jefferson County by providing safe transitional housing and necessities for women and children who have experienced homelessness and abuse. Haus of Peace, located in Watertown, assist women with housing, transportation to job interviews and medical appointments, access to mental health care and counseling, and other services to rebuild and reshape their lives.
The following items are requested: toilet paper, facial tissue, paper towels, Dawn dish soap, Lysol disinfectant cleaning products, Clorox disinfectant wipes, Crest toothpaste, toothbrushes, Listerine mouthwash for children and adults, pasta, macaroni and cheese, canned fruit, canned soup, canned pasta, tuna fish and microwavable meals.
Donations can be brought to the Night Out Against Crime event.
For more information contact LMPD Officer Jessica Johnson at 920-648-2354.