The joys of Christmas time have arrived. Red and green decorations hang in stores, blinking lights illuminate yards and the first signs of snow hang in the air.
For some people, the true Christmas spirit comes in the form of Christmas music.
Yes, there are some people who cannot stand the thought of listening to a Christmas song any day before Dec. 25, but there are those who can enjoy festive music a month before the holiday.
All differences aside, downtown Lake Mills is the perfect place for anyone to revel in the Christmas spirit.
Playing Christmas music downtown has been a tradition for more than 20 years. Patrick Doyle of Doyle’s Dogs has maintained it for the Lake Mills Area Chamber of Commerce since he moved to the area around 1999.
“It was running out of the back of what is now the Grist,” Doyle said. The music was played on “a multi-CD player in the back with a speaker wire running down the street and across over to the band stand where the speakers are” in Commons Park.
When Doyle was the city director years back, he teamed up with the American Legion to raise money to purchase better equipment. Doyle said the entire system crashed one year around Memorial Day.
“There was a lot of desire then to fix it,” Doyle added.
The chamber purchased a new amplifier that is kept in the bathroom building at the park. Cords are then laid out over to the bandstand where the controls are at. From the bandstand is where the Christmas music is played loud for all to hear – but only from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Black Friday to the days after Christmas.
Connected to the speakers is an iPod with some 400 songs on it. Once it’s manually turned on, Doyle sets a timer that automatically turns the amplifier on and off.
But for those that live on Main Street and around Commons Park, they know the reliability of technology.
The thing with electronics is, “if it’s going to go wrong it will,” Doyle said.
There have been times when the music does play throughout the night. But have no fear; the chamber doesn’t mean to keep downtown residents awake through the sounds of the season.
Whether Christmas music is something a person enjoys all December long, it’s obvious that Christmas music adds a layer of cheer and warmth to the holiday season.
Doyle said that playing the music downtown “is part of doing something for the community, keeping some of the old traditions alive.”
“People just love it. It enhances everything,” Doyle added.
So, brave the cold to visit downtown Lake Mills and roll down the car window while driving by or stay outside for a second longer to hear a favorite holiday song. The Christmas spirit is there for anyone who wants or needs it.