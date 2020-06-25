June 3
Eckhardt, Mason James, Watertown, zone and posted limits $174.40
Haw, Heidi A., Marshall, zone and posted limits $149.20
Klein, Aiden Daniel, Johnson Creek, operating left of center line $136.60
Martinez Ramirez, Santiago, Jefferson, operating while revoked $250.00; fail/obey traffic officer-work area $137.00
Running, Richard Lee III, Wisconsin Dells, possess drug paraphernalia $313.00
Thomson, Ronald Edwin, Lake Mills zone and posted limits $98.80
Two Crow, Chance J., Friendship, possess drug paraphernalia $313.00; possession of THC$313.00
Wilson, Brandon Michael, Watertown, operate without valid license $124.00; possession of drug paraphernalia $313.00
June 17
Anderson, Nicole Ramona, Kenyon, Minnesota, speeding in excess of 70 mph limit $199.60
Ash, Andrew Christopher, Lake Mills, speeding on city highway $98.80; operating after suspension $124.00
Blagus, Robert J. , Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Braunschweig, Rachelle Diane, Waterloo, underage drinking-possess $187.00
Brey, Aaron William, Waterloo, underage drinking-possess $187.00; possession of drug paraphernaila $313.00
Brown, Imani Symone, Milwaukee, operating after suspension $124.00
Dimperio, Robert J., Lake Mills, inattentive driving $111.40
Flores, Jenny, Fort Atkinson, speeding on city highway $98.80
Hauf, Donald Duane, Marshall, operating while revoked $124.00
Heaslip, Brittany Ann, Watertown, fail to follow indicated turn $98.80
Johnson, Jasmine Shae, Waukesha, exceeding speed zones $388.60
Johnson, Theodore James David, Johnson Creek, inattentive driving $111.40
Koch, Olivia Ann, Fort Atkinson, speeding in 55 mph zone $149.20
Littaritz, Ryan Garrett, Lake Mills, possess drug paraphernalia $313.00
Lopez Serratos, Ivan Alexis, Rockford, Illinois, speed in excess of posted notice by regulatory markers $155.50
Montour, Kyle Grant, Johnson Creek, carry concealed weapon $313.00
Picciolo, Alan Andrew, West Allis, exceeding speed zones $338.20
Pissang, Kingsley-Reigne Fabiola, Madison, exceeding speed zones $224.80
Proeber, Megan Alyssa speed rustic road/45 mph, Lake Mills, $98.80
Reeves, Edgar A., Madison, speeding in excess of 70 mph limit $199.60
Ritter, Riley Michael, Waterloo, underage drinking-possess $187.00; unreasonable & imprudent speed $136.60
Swaims, Cavoche Toshiro, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00; speeding in excess of 70 mph limit $338.20
Teubert, Jessica M., Lake Mills, possession of drug paraphernaila $313.00
Turner, Royal Nash Jr., Fort Atkinson, issue worthless checks $313.00
Wilson, Faith Litlestar, Cambridge, possession of THC $313.00; non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Ziebell, Kyle William, Lake Mills, fail/obey traffic officer-work area $98.80
Zuniga Palacios, Atzi Lissette, Fort Atkinson, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.00
