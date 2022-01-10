“Everybody has a story, even if they think they don’t.”
That sentiment was expressed by L.D. Fargo Public Library Director Gerard Saylor when he was talking about a program the library is hosting at the end of the month. From Jan. 24-28, community members are invited to share their stories by participating in StoryCorps, a project that offers people the chance to record themselves answering questions from a family member or friend and sharing their own experiences.
“It’s two people having a conversation and getting to know each other,” the library director said.
StoryCorps was launched October of 2003 with the opening of a storybooth in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal. People were invited to use the booth to record meaningful conversations about their lives and pass wisdom along to younger generations. According to the StoryCorps website, since launching half a million people have recorded conversations for the StoryCorps archives are preserved at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. Occasionally, StoryCorps will compress the conversations into a two- or three-minute segment that will be played on National Public Radio (NPR).
The project’s mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories to build connections between people and create a more compassionate and just world.
Saylor said StoryCorps focuses on telling the stories of people who typically have not had their stories recorded.
“It’s a little bit of everyday life and a little bit of history,” he said.
Saylor said the library’s involvement in StoryCorps stems from a grant provided to the Bridges Library System, which the Lake Mills library belongs to. According to a release the library system received a two-year $35,000 grant in June of 2021 from Bader Philanthropies Inc. The funds will allow the Bridges Library System to develop and launch its “Gathering and Sharing Stories” oral history initiative in partnership with StoryCorps.
The L.D. Fargo Public Library will serve as the location for the recordings though Saylor said other community sites may be offered based on availability.
The director who will also serve as a facilitator expects to conduct two to three recordings each day; each of the conversations can be up to 60 minutes although participants are not required to use the entire amount of time.
“If they feel they’re finished they can stop early,” Saylor said.
Joining each recording is a facilitator who is tasked with making sure the recording equipment is functioning, sending the recordings to StoryCorps, helping the participants feel comfortable sharing their stories, and providing prompts to get the participants talking to one another if they are struggling to get the conversation rolling.
“Or the facilitator might hear something that’s very interesting but that is somewhat normal for the participants and might ask them to back up and talk about it again,” said Saylor, who is also looking forward to hearing the stories of local residents.
Each participant receives a digital copy of the conversation. Participants are given the opportunity to decide if they would like the recording to be shared publicly as part of StoryCorps website and as part of the Library of Congress archives.
Those who do wish to take part will need to fill out some paperwork. StoryCorps also has COVID-19 protocols in place. Participants will need to wear masks and be screened for virus exposure and symptoms. Those who are feeling ill or test positive for COVID-19 within two weeks of the recording agree to have the recording postponed. Furthermore, social distancing will be required.
Anyone interested in signing up for a StoryCorps recording time can contact Saylor at 920-648-2166 or email gerardsaylor@lakemills.lib.wi.us. Additional information about StoryCorps can be found on the Bridges Library System website at https://bridgeslibrarysystem.org/StoryCorps/.