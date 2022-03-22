All four Lake Mills School Board candidates were adjusting their campaign lawn signs last week after learning the signs either lacked information or included an image they did not have permission to use.
A campaign finance violation complaint was issued against candidates Sheena Wiedenfeld and Maureen ‘Mo’ Kennedy Boelter by a local resident. The complaint cited a lack of listing how campaign materials were funded.
Susannah Barnes filed the complaint with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission on March 17. The text of her complaint, provided to the Lake Mills Leader by her, stated: “Sheena Weidenfeld and Maureen Kennedy Boelter, candidates for the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education, have individually and jointly violated Wisconsin statute 11.1303 Attribution of political contributions, disbursements and communications.
Neither candidate includes attribution in yard signage, posters, handbills, or recorded content that expressly advocates for the candidate. Additionally, signs and recordings expressly advocating for the election of both candidates jointly lack proper attribution of the source of funds for those communications. This violates section 2 that clearly states that ‘(a) Every printed advertisement, billboard, handbill, sample ballot, television or radio advertisement, or other communication containing express advocacy which is paid for by any contribution or disbursement shall clearly identify its source.’”
Barnes said she filed the complaint for two reasons: ensuring the competence and the accountability of elected officials and to discover if there were any funding from special interest groups. She said because a school district operates within a complex system of regulations, she found it alarming neither candidate did not either take the time to understand the laws surrounding candidacy and the election processes or consciously decided to not follow the campaign finance laws.
Additionally, Barnes felt that the joint campaign materials for Wiedenfeld and Boelter “potentially introduced funding from special interest groups that were not being attributed to those groups.” She believes it is important for voters to know if candidates have financial ties with special interest groups.
Both candidates were informed of the complaint via email on March 18 and by U.S. mail.
Boelter said upon receiving the complaint, she contacted David Buerger of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission (WEC) to speak about the complaint.
“I stated that I had been ignorant of the required verbiage and I would remedy all materials immediately. He affirmed that ignorance is no defense and mentioned that the potential penalty for the violation would be $500,” she said. “However the WEC, would consider mitigating factors such as swiftness of remedial action, no prior violations, no repeated violations, no failure to respond, etc. He also stated that the WEC would not be adjudicating the complaint until June.”
Wiedenfeld also contacted the WEC, who’s representative suggested she place stickers with the phrase ‘Paid for by Sheena Wiedenfeld’ on her yard signs.
“He mentioned this is common in smaller elections where people run independent of committees, and I wasn’t the first and won’t be the last,” she said.
Wiedenfeld and Boelter both admitted to making the mistake of not publishing who funded their campaign materials.
“The lack of ‘paid for by’ verbiage was a mistake and totally my fault. This is my first attempt at running for public office and I am learning as I go,” Boelter said.
Wiedenfeld wrote the following on her candidate Facebook page: “It was an honest misunderstanding since we paid for signs independent of any committee. It turns out if we run outside the support of a committee, we are considered a one-woman committee- something that was misunderstood at least on my end when reviewing the candidacy form.”
The pair remedied the violation by posting the ‘paid for by’ stickers on their yard signs.
“Overall, it was a learning experience. I want everything about this election and my candidacy to be fair, I made a mistake, and the complaint was valid,” Wiedenfeld said.
“No first time candidates for elected office run perfect campaigns, this is true for all the current school board candidates, but as our elected representatives we should expect candidates to make a serious effort to understand the laws that apply to them,” Barnes said. “I was able to locate the applicable laws for campaign finance within five minutes online. The information is all readily available for anyone interested in finding it.”
The commission could not comment on or verify the complaint as the investigation had not been concluded.
Candidates Andrea Graham and Kirk Lund also had to make changes to their yard signs recently as well to cover images of the L-Cat on their yard signs. According to the candidates, they were contacted March 17 about the violation of district policy.
Lake Mills Area School District policy 9700 – relations with non-affiliated school groups – states: “No non-school affiliated group may use the name, logo, mascot, or any other name which would associate an activity with the District without the specific written permission of the District Administrator.”
Neither Graham nor Lund was aware of the policy.
“As soon as I was made aware of the policy I worked Thursday evening, Friday, and into the weekend to get the L-Cats covered up so that I was in compliance with the policy,” said Graham.