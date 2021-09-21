One of Lake Mills Police Department’s long-time officers will be hanging up his badge early next month. Officer Troy Oestreich, who has served as the community resource officer since 2007, will complete his time with the police force on Monday, Oct. 4.
Oestreich has been with the LMPD for approximately 26.5 years and has a total of roughly 28 years in law enforcement.
A release from LMPD Chief Mick Selck said the retiring officer started with LMPD on April 24, 1995 under former Chief Ronald Klick as a patrol officer. Oestreich became the department’s defense and arrest tactics instructor (DAAT) in 2000 and vehicle contact instructor in 2001, positions he continued to hold during his time with the local law enforcement agency.
“His ability to teach a serious yet dry subject with a great sense of humor made his classes very interesting and entertaining to attend,” Selck said.
Oestreich was promoted to sergeant in 2001, a position he held for two years before stepping down, the current police chief said.
In 2007, the LMPD employee became the community resource officer. As part of his duties, Oestreich taught DARE, GREAT and Charlee Check First to countless Lake Mills students.
Oestreich was also instrumental in other aspects of school safety. The release from Selck said the officer taught staff how to deal with intruders and active shooters along with assisting school administration to create safety plans.
“Because of his school safety knowledge, and ability to teach, Officer Oestreich helped teach numerous schools and other venues all across Jefferson County,” Selck said. “With his dedicated work to the schools and surrounding areas, Officer Oestreich received numerous accommodation letters from School District Administrators and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.”
It was his work with children and school districts that Oestreich was the most proud.
“There have been many times when children who were victims of crimes or abuse have said they would only talk to me. This meant the world to me because it meant that they trusted me to help them. I am also very proud of my work with the schools and school district to help develop the district safety plan and to implement the Safety training we have in place now,” he said. “We have been working very hard to keep the kids safe while they are at school and I think our success really hit home with me a few years ago when we had a bomb threat that was called into the school district office. The message said a school was going to blow up. We were successfully able to evacuate almost 1,500 people from three buildings in less than six minutes. The staff of the schools were phenomenal in following the protocol, staying calm and keeping the kids calm. Everything went very smoothly and it showed me that our hard work was actually paying off.”
Oestreich began his law enforcement journey in September 1993 when the Town of Emmet Police Department sponsored him to attend the police academy. He was hired by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in January 1994 as a part-time transport deputy before joining the LMPD. Oestreich also served as a part-time Town of Lake Mills officer for two years beginning in 1997.
“Like every new recruit says, I (went into law enforcement because I) wanted to help people. That statement is true to this day. Also, I am - or at least was - a bit of an adrenaline junkie so the emergency vehicle operations, firearms and other fun stuff we get to do was exciting for me,” the officer said. “My family has a history of public service. My Dad was a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Watertown for many years when I was young and I always looked up to him for that.”
Selck said Oestreich was selected as Officer of the Year on three separate occasions and was instrumental in life-saving medical actions on five occasions.
As the officer’s career in law enforcement nears conclusion, he said it was just time to retire.
“There is so much social and political stress in our world right now that it is very difficult to separate the stress of the job from my everyday life,” Oestreich said. “I am choosing to leave while my physical and mental health are both good so I can enjoy time with my wife and family and can enjoy my hobbies.”
While he has no immediate plans for retirement, the soon-to-be retiree plans to lose a few golf balls on the course while he figures it out.
“I really appreciate everyone welcoming me into the community so many years ago. I have enjoyed my time in Lake Mills and am thankful for all of the support I have received from the people in Lake Mills. This is a wonderful community and I have been blessed to have been able to serve here,” Oestreich said. “I hope that when people remember my service, they know I did my best to serve with integrity, empathy and compassion.”