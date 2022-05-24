Since the beginning of the month, Lake Mills residents may have been witness to a battle of foam darts among high school students.
Senior Michael Stenbroten recalls a Nerf war being held during his freshman year of high school, though at the time ninth graders were not allowed to participate. It was put on hiatus his sophomore year due to COVID-19 and revived again last year.
“I think it was done even before I got into high school,” he said.
When no one had stepped forward to oversee it this year, Stenbroten decided he would organize the foam dart battle.
“My classmates said they wanted to do the Nerf war and I have a few of them helping me out and organizing some of the rules,” he said.”We just got it put together at the last minute.”
The battle is every participant for himself or herself, though Stenbroten said alliances and teams are often formed between friends. Each participant pays $5 to play, with the money paid out to the winner at the end of the game, which is open to students in ninth through twelfth grade.
Each teenager taking part needs to have a Nerf gun, which can range from small two-dart blasters to the capacity of 144 foam rounds; the organizers do not provide any of the equipment for the game.
The rules of the game are simple — once a person is hit with a Nerf dart, they’re out of the contest. But, for an additional $10, teens can get a second chance and return to the game.
“We made a third buy-in this year for $30 — not many people will probably do it but it’s to have another opportunity to get back in there,” Stenbroten said.
The money brought in for the extra lives also goes into the winner’s cash prize.
Stenbroten said the Nerf fight started with 150 student participants on Friday, May 6; as of May 18 about 100 remained.
“It will probably last about a month,” he said.
After a month of playing, any teen who is still in the game is invited to take part in a final battle at a location in the community. The last person or people standing wins the cash prize.
“Last year there were about 20 people left at the time and they all got together,” Stenbroten said, adding he and a few of his friends won the battle last year and split the winnings.
The organizers have set up zones where people cannot be hit with Nerf projectiles — anywhere on school property at any time, while the student is at work or when they are attending worship services.
“It’s mostly catching people when they’re on their way home from school or when they’re hanging out with friends,” Stenbroten said.
“We also have to abide by the laws,” said the high school senior.
Prior to the start of this year’s game, students informed Lake Mills Police School Resource Officer Jessica Johnson about the game.
“Last year they made the mistake of not letting the police know about it,” Stenbroten said.
As of last week, Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck said there have been a few complaints about students engaged in the Nerf battle.
“Most of them were resolved or gone before officers arrived on scene,” he said. “No law enforcement action was taken.”
“We are hopeful that the participants are using good judgement and being safe.… As in all things there is always a risk of something going wrong. Participants need to be cognizant of safety and parents need to be in touch with their kids who are participating and making sure they are being safe and smart,” Selck said.
The police chief’s biggest concerns regarding the Nerf war is distracted driving and reckless driving.
“Kids who are behind the wheel need to be focused solely on driving and getting people from point A to point B and not looking for other players they are actively trying to locate. It is illegal to launch anything from a moving vehicle for any person in the car, and the driver can be held responsible. Drivers also need to obey speed limits and not doing anything reckless that could cause them to be cited or injure someone else. The criminal and civil liability that surround a crash or injury could change someone’s life.
“So I caution the kids to be smart, obey all signs and focus on safety first. Parents need to be aware and involved in discussions about safety with their kids and potentially limit their child’s participation if it appears that they or others are being unsafe,” Selck said.
For Stenbroten, the Nerf war has been a great way to end his final month in high school.
“It’s just a lot of fun and you get to spend time with your friends,” he said. “I’m glad I’m able to do it one more time.”