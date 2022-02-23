Each month the Lake Mills Fire Department trains for incidents they may be get called for such as fires, vehicle extrications and even ice rescues. And in many instances Katie Berglin is there with her camera, capturing the action.
The photographer, who owns Blu Photography and Design in Lake Mills, started taking pictures of the Lake Mills Fire Department in 2018. Berglin took pictures of a few of the practices and a fun firefighter calendar shoot in fall of 2018.
Since then, she has become a regular attendee of the monthly trainings. During a recent Tuesday night training Berglin was bestowed with the 2021 Chief’s Award. Chief Todd Yandre said she was selected as the recipient for donating her time as a professional photographer to document the trainings and events of the Lake Mills Fire Department.
“I was very honored. I don’t do it for the praise, and just want to use my talents where it’s helpful. But I’m happy knowing it makes a difference,” she said. “The fire department does so much for our community, and I’m glad I can help.”
In a post on Blu Photography and Design’s Facebook page, Berglin thanked the department for “letting me observe the everyday practice and routines; to the ones we wish we didn’t have to meet for. There is so much more that goes into your training than what the general public sees. The countless hours each member puts into advancing their training to not only be more of an asset to the department but more valuable to the community. Thank you for your dedication and time away from family and holidays to be on call and available for emergencies.”
During trainings, she documents the activities as the firefighters enact the routines and procedures they would use on a call.
“I primarily capture weddings, but I am able to take the same photojournalistic approach for the (fire department),” Berglin said. “I look for the little moments and capture them when I see them. Just like with weddings, you often have one chance to capture a moment organically. I don’t like staging anything. But I want the images to tell a story of how the event or practice played out. I take a photojournalistic approach to everything I do.”
One of the most memorable trainings Berglin was able to witness and document was a jaws of life exercises.
“It was frigid outside, and they had two cars set up, and treated it from start to finish like they were rolling up on scene of a car accident. I was able to see them getting trucks in place, setting up lights, checking scene safety, checking on (community volunteer) ‘victims,’ and was able to see them delegate tasks,” she said. “It was very cool to be right next to all of the action, not be in the way or a hindrance, but to see what they do first-hand in a non-emergency situation.”
During a recent Tuesday night training, the photographer was able to document the firefighters practicing medical techniques including CPR, working with collars and backboards, and helping victims.
“And each week is something different. I never would have known that being on the outside looking in,” she said.
Berglin has not just been there to take pictures of the trainings but has been present at somber occasions.
“Unfortunately, Capt. (Chris) Truman’s funeral was one of the bigger things I’ve documented for the department. I was grateful that they trusted me to be up close for every part of that weekend,” she said. “I focused a lot on the fire department members and their families that weekend, the emotions, and moments that transpired for them.”
The photographer has also taken photos at other fire department events, such as last year’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony.
Yandre said the pictures taken by Berglin of events and trainings are useful to put out on social media to recruit members for the department and to showcase what type of preparation the firefighters undergo.
For Berglin, taking the pictures goes beyond being able to help the department recruit members.
“I hope that by me documenting even just the occasional Tuesday practice, it can help them engage with the community, and encourage community involvement and education,” she said. “They come into the schools and educate the children but educating the community doesn’t have to stop in the schools. I love that I can give back to help them show the community what they’re doing.
“These people are so passionate about what they do. They have busy lives just like everyone else with jobs, family, and they still dedicate so much time to the department because of the desire to give back, but because they love to help others while using their talents and skills,” Berglin said.