A piece of downtown Lake Mills history will be restored after being declared public art by the city’s planning commission. The restoration of Fischer’s advertisement “ghost sign,” on the east side of the building at 140 E. Lake St., came before the commission at its April 26 meeting. It had previously been brought before the body at its March meeting but had been tabled.
A local ordinance gives the plan commission the authority to designate public art. Deeming the Fischer’s sign public art exempts it from the regulations put forth as part of the city’s sign code.
City attorney Dan Drescher said it is not specifically necessary to declare the “ghost sign” public art but if not given that designation, the plan commission would need to go through a permitting process to have it exempted from the sign ordinance. As the ordinance stands, any advertising signs are not allowed except as provided in the Interstate 94 right-of-way per applicable state statutes.
Wolff said the sign is technically an advertisement for a long-closed retail store, it has nostalgic value for the community.
The plan commission meeting packet included a narrative submitted by Robin Untz, president of the Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society and representative of the Lake Mills Preservation Guild. She outlined the process to restore the “ghost sign” and its historical significance to the community.
“Restoration of the historic sign would be completed using materials and techniques appropriate for masonry to ensure the longevity of the historic sign,” Untz wrote. “The restoration would bring the image back to a state where it would retain its historic aesthetics; using muted tones and slightly translucent qualities.”
The estimated cost of the restoration is $7,000; the money will be collected through various fundraising efforts.
According to the information provided by Untz, Fischer & Sons Inc. opened the store at 140 E. Lake St. in 1912 after being located at the corner of Main and Lake streets since 1902.
“The store was run by Charles, Julius, Eli and Otto Fischer and eventually his son Harold for 71 years in Lake Mills until they closed the doors in 1973,” Untz wrote. “Fischer’s offered a wide variety of household items, clothing, general dry goods and even groceries up until 1946 when another competing store came to town.
Additionally, a letter from one of the building’s current owners, Karen Roots, sent to the commission said she and the other owners support the designation of public art and restoration of the advertisement.
Commission vice chair Ryan Grady asked if the declaring the sign public art had any added weight, noting since the advertisement is on a private building a future or current owner could decide to paint over it.
“It seems like a private owner painting a wall and certainly in a way that beautifies the community but it seems like it’s that particular owner’s business more than it being a case of public art,” Grady said.
Commission member Catherine Bishop, who serves on the city council, said the declaration of the Fischer sign as public art does not require any of the building’s owners to keep the painted advertisement on the structure.
The approval of deeming the sign public art brought about conversation among the commission about determining what can be considered public art.
Dustin Wolff, the city’s planner with Mead & Hunt, said when many communities decide to get involved with murals or the preservation of unique local historical elements, there is typically a public arts commission to vet the proposed public art.
“The net is pretty wide here,” he said. “When you talk about public art it could be sculptures, it certainly can be buildings.”
The planner believes a more formal process for deciding public art could be created but felt this was the “path of least resistance.”
“Art can be slippery and when the public gets involved, especially with a governmental entity involved in it, there are things that need to be minded when it comes to regulating public art,” Wolff said. “But we do want to encourage public art.”
Commission member Steve Homann said as the city continues to get more public art, it should continue to use common sense thinking and not add any more layers of regulations.