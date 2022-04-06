Go speed racer: Wardall reflects on 12 years of competitive Alpine skiing

“I’ll be on the course, just flying through the gates and I can hardly see (the gates),” said Kyle Wardall. “To be honest, most times, I’m in the moment and I’m ready to go. I’ve got so much adrenaline pushing through me; I’m just trying to pick up as much speed as possible, I don’t even notice it.”
The thing the Lake Mills High School senior isn’t noticing is how fast he’s skiing down the side of a mountain.
For most of his life, Wardall has spent the winter months competing in Alpine skiing. The sport has athletes weaving between gates set at different lengths apart based on whether the race is the slalom (narrowest space between gates), giant slalom or super giant slalom (widestest space between gates) on a downhill course.
It’s the speed that made the sport appealing to Wardall.
He said the average speed for slalom is 15-25 mph, giant slalom is 30 mph “and Super G would be around 50 mph. Super G is fun.”
“When you get out west on those longer runs you have more time to build up speed (for Super G). Guys are going 60, 70 mph — it’s crazy,” the athlete said.
Wardall was only 3 years old the first time he put on a pair of skis during a family trip to Michigan.
But it was the 2010 Winter Olympics that propelled the interest.
“I saw the Alpine skiing and told my parents I wanted to do that,” Wardall said. “They didn’t think at the time that it was really anything we could do around here in Wisconsin.”
After a bit of research, the family learned Cascade Mountain, located in Portage, had a junior racing team. At the age of 6, the Lake Mills resident made his debut in Alpine ski racing.
“I wasn’t very good obviously,” Wardall said with a laugh. “I was pretty slow, nowhere near the speed I go today. It’s fun to watch the kids race and think, ‘That used to be me,’” Wardall said.
Wardall has been with the Cascade Mountain Junior Race Team for 12 years. The group is part of the Wisconsin Illinois Iowa Junior Alpine Racing Association (WIJARA) league. It has four competitions each season — one at Chestnut Mountain in Illinois, one at Sundown Mountain in Iowa, one at Cascade Mountain and one at Tyrol Basin in Mount Horeb.
WIJARA contests are divided into age groups. During the last two seasons, Wardall has competed against skiers ages 17 and 18; when he first started he was racing against 6 and 7 year olds.
The racing season is relatively short, from December through February, and depends on the snow conditions, the athlete said. Some years, practices started Thanksgiving weekend and other years the team couldn’t get in any practices until mid-December, Wardall said.
Since his freshman year, Wardall has been a member of the Madison Area Co-op Alpine Ski Team, which is a member of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Alpine Racing Association (WIARA). He learned about the high school co-op from older members of the Cascade team. Additionally, one of the Cascade coaches also coached the high school team and knew the teen’s high school probably was not large enough to host its own team.
“(WIARA) is a pretty big deal, a lot of kids are involved in it,” Wardall said.
Wardall competed at the state competition all four years of high school — he qualified as an individual his junior year and the entire team qualified his freshman, sophomore and senior years.
“My junior and senior years at state were really fun to compete at — I felt like I was really in the mix of the competition,” the athlete said. “This year I had some really high goals that I wanted to achieve.”
He’d hoped to get a top five finish in the slalom, which would have put Wardall on the path to nationals “but I just didn’t have the run I wanted to. It’s a tough sport and that’s how it goes sometimes. I still had a good outcome this year.”
Wardall said the state Super G run is a special event. He recalls his freshman year at the Wisconsin high school meet.
“I was going so fast but I got up to my senior year and I was ready for it and I was able to push myself in that event. I had a lot of fun with it and skied really fast,” the athlete said.
Wardall led the boys co-op team taking 14th overall out of 157 competitors at the 2022 state meet. The team took fourth place overall among 22 teams at the competition, which was held Feb. 18-21 at Mt. LaCrosse.
“I’ve seen so much growth in myself and I’ve made so many great relationships, whether it’s with my friends or coaches and it’s really unlike any other sport I’ve done,” he said. “The individual and team aspects are great aspects you can compete for.”
Wardall explained a skier may not get the score they want for themselves, but it can still have a positive impact on the team’s overall performance.
“I just fell in love with the sport when I was 6 years old,” he said.
And as the athlete looks toward his future, Wardall is hoping to continue to compete. He’s been accepted to Montana State University, located in the city of Bozeman, which has a ski racing team.
“I’m hoping I can be part of that team when I get there,” Wardall said. “I can’t wait to try racing down those hills.”