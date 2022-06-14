The skies over Lake Mills darken Monday at approximately 3 p.m. Not long after the picture was taken a severe thunderstorm moved through the community with wind gusts up to 40 mph, torrential rain, lightning and even hail. Once the storm cleared the area, city staff and residents went to work with clean up.
Several roads were temporarily inaccessible to vehicles Monday after a severe thunderstorm surged through the area.
Downed trees and power lines blocked roads in various parts of the community as crews worked to not only clear debris but restore power outages.
“I can tell you the guys had a long night,” said Director of Public Works Paul Hermanson. “They finished up most everything by 6 a.m. (Tuesday) morning.”
Crews began working on repairs at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Hermanson said as of 10:45 a.m. Tuesday there were still a few isolated areas in the community where customers were still putting wires back on their homes.
The public works director did not have final numbers on the total number of people who were impacted by the power outages as of Tuesday morning. He said it may be challenging to determine that number due to the fact the outages were scattered throughout the community.
“It was a rough one,” Hermanson said, adding the Lake Mills Public Works Department received assistance from public works crews from Columbus, Waterloo and Jefferson to help with the clean up.
The Public Works Department crew will be conducting a free storm branch clean up over this week. The crews will continue to make pick-ups until all storm related brush is picked up. Any questions should be directed to the department at 920-648-4026.
The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of up to 40 mph during Monday's storm. This resulted in personal property such as garbage bins, outdoor toys and outdoor decor being scattered in various neighborhoods.
Due to the power outage in the downtown area, the Lake Mills School Board meeting was canceled.
The Better Business Bureau reminds residents to be cautious of “storm chasers” and out-of-town contractors soliciting business. Although not all storm chasers are scammers, they may lack the proper licensing for the area, offer quick fixes, or make big promises they can’t deliver.