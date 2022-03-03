Kurtis Nelson of Lake Mills was recently recognized for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest ranking bestowed on a member of the Boy Scouts. According to the Boy Scouts of America website, 8% of all members enlisted in the organization reached the rank of Eagle in 2019. A total of 2,598,999 Scouts have earned the advanced rank between the years of 1912-2019.
As part of earning the distinction, Nelson, 19, was required to plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project that would benefit a community, school or religious institution. He decided to conduct a project that would help keep Rock Lake clean, which was sponsored by the Rock Lake Improvement Association.
“My project involved applying signs to storm drains that flow directly into Rock Lake,” Nelson said. “These signs inform people walking by or living nearby that they should not put pollutants into the drain because it leads into a waterway. This project will therefore limit pollution in Rock Lake and thus support a healthier ecosystem in Lake Mills.”
Nelson took the proposal to Lake Mills Director of Public Works Paul Hermanson, who approved of the project. The public works director also provided Nelson with a map of all the city drains. Using the map, the Life Scout conducted a survey of the drains and determined what ones would need signs indicating people should not dump contaminants into the drain.
The Lake Mills resident was able to coordinate volunteers for the workday when small signs were applied to 63 of the city’s storm drains.
The entire project was completed in July of 2020.
“I really liked the community service project requirement of the Eagle Scout rank and wanted to be able to complete one,” Nelson said.
In addition to fulfilling the community service project, Eagle Scout candidates must be active in their troop for at least six months as a Life Scout, earn a total of 21 merit badges, actively serve in their troop for at least six months in a leadership role, participate in a Scoutmaster conference as a Life Scout, and successfully complete a board of review.
“When I joined Boy Scouts, some of the older scouts in the troop were working on projects and I was able to help out,” he said. “They were great role models and encouraged me to work toward Eagle.”
Nelson joined Boy Scouts as a fifth grader. A few of his friends were involved in the organization and he thought the activities and camps sounded like fun.
“I stayed with the Boy Scouts because it was a great way to gain leadership skills and also participate in fun activities,” he said.
The Lake Mills resident is proud of his achievement of earning the Eagle Scout rank.
“It is a lot of years of working on badges and ranks, and it was fun to look back and remember all the fun experiences,” Nelson said. “Thank you to everyone that helped me achieve this honor.”