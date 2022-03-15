Two Lake Mills School Board candidates have expressed frustration with the decision by the host of a forum to not allow the public to attend. Sheena Wiedenfeld and Maureen “Mo” Kennedy Boelter have both shared concerns that the March 16 Citizen Advocates for Public Education (CAPE) forum will have restricted attendance.
CAPE has said it will limit the attendance to the candidates, forum moderator Pam Streich, a representative from the Lake Mills Leader, a member of the Lake Mills cable channel who would be filming the forum, and five to seven members of the organization’s board. CAPE President Sandy Whisler said board members had been invited to attend in person because they assisted in planning the event.
“One of the candidates asked about their (board members) attendance and if they would be allowed to comment, cheer, clap, etc. This was my response to her – ‘Our Board members will not cheer, clap, or comment,’” Whisler said.
The organization’s president also said CAPE will not be endorsing any specific candidates.
According to the CAPE Facebook page, the organization is an independent citizens’ group that supports and advocates for quality public education in Lake Mills. It also states that the organization does not support individual political candidates or a political party.
Wiedenfeld has been corresponding with CAPE and requesting the forum be opened to in-person attendance from the public.
“We are attempting to be elected officials with a responsibility to our community members. The community represents teachers, students, parents, staff, district members, taxpayers and businesses that all have a vested interest in the school board members and decision making. They should able to attend a public forum for candidates in this election,” she said.
Boelter is also concerned about the lack of in-person public attendance being open to anyone.
“An audience which is a larger, more diverse representation of the electorate is always better in any election to showcase the candidates running,” she said.” The more the merrier in any public debate. Of course, the moderator would have to maintain order and allow the candidates to speak.”
Furthermore, Boelter expressed reservations about the lack of input on questions from the public.
“Because questions are formulated by CAPE members, they are designed specifically and narrowly to elicit information on topics of interest to CAPE,” she said.
Initially, the decision to close the forum to the public was due to concerns about COVID-19. Later, Whisler said the CAPE would be limiting the attendance to those who were invited, due to the timing.
School board candidates Andrea Graham and Kirk Lund said they did not have concerns about CAPE’s decision to limit in-person attendance.
“I understand that it is not my decision and I respect those who are making the choice to have it virtual. They can run it how they see fit,” Graham said. “Other organizations are welcome to host forums and invite the candidates to speak as well, and could use a different format and invite the public.”
Whisler said CAPE has conducted virtual forums in the past without any issues. Additionally, she said the public will be able to view the forum either livestream or watch later on CAPE’s Facebook page and the Lake Mills YouTube channel.
Additionally, Wiedenfeld and Boelter have raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest among members of CAPE.
Whisler recently responded to an email that had been sent to Lake Mills Area School District retirees.
“I said that two of the candidates appear to be public school champions and two of them appear to have a different agenda and invited people to contact me if they wanted more information. In that same email chain, I invited people to check out the individual candidates’ Facebook pages and gave them a link to the forum so they could make their own decision about which candidates to support,” she said.
Whisler said she does not believe this was not a personal endorsement of any specific candidates. Furthermore, she said she does not have any signs in her yard backing any of the candidates.
“Given the CAPE board members who began making their opinions of candidates known beforehand, it feels like we are entering a room with a one sided audience,” Wiedenfeld said. “(CAPE) Treasurer Steve Bower stated that Mo and I were ‘anti-school’ in a letter (to the editor) before the forum. Both of these individuals are hosting what is supposed to be a neutral forum from a ‘neutral’ organization. These actions created a conflict of interest and eroded the integrity of this forum and its neutrality. I believe a public apology is owed to all candidates for this.”