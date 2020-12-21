Dec. 2

Chairez, Homero, Waterloo, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00

Christ, Gage Kenneth, Lake Mills, underage drinking-possess $187.00

Cuches, Marco Arelio, Jefferson, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00

Dimattina, Dawn, Lake Mills, contributing to truancy $376.00

Lemacher, Stevie Ray, Fort Atkinson, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00; operating while revoked (forfeiture) $313.00

Mora Ugalde, Jesus Operating While Revoked 01/09/2020 $124.00

Madison, WI 53704

Orloff, Nicholas Otis, Waukesha, operating after suspension $124.00

Schlesner, Siarah Ann, Fort Atkinson, underage drinking-possess $187.00

Schubert, Collin James, Marshall, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00

Seaver, Jacob Thomas, Lake Mills, possess drug paraphernalia $313.00; operating while revoked $124.00

Tucker, Shawna Lynn, Delavan, speeding on city highway $98.80

Turner, Tyrone Shaking Walter, Jr., Madison, fail/obey traffic officer sign/signal $98.80

Wallow, Jennifer Marie, West Allis, possession of THC (forfeiture) $313.00; operating after suspension $124.00

Wedell, Reign, Madison, operate motor vehicle by permittee without instructor $124.00

Womack, Quinten Philip, Waterloo, disorderly conduct $313.00

Wright, Marcellou, Janesville, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00

Dec. 16

Allen, Anthony Aron, Milwaukee, operating after suspension $124.00; speeding on freeway $439.00

Arenz, Kendra Sue, Deerfield, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00

Barragan, Manuel S., Lake Mills, operate without valid license $124.00

Breitzmann, George John, Fort Atkinson, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80

Browskowski-Durow, Brandi R., Lake Mills, unsafe backing of vehicle $98.80

Bubolz, Dennis R., Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00

Cuches, Marco Arelio, Jefferson, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00

Daane, Thomas Clyde, Johnson Creek, fail/obey traffic officer sign/signal $98.80; operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00

Desjardin, Richard Allen, Lake Mills, parking lots regulated $20.00

Diayen, Pauline Liawoin, Madison, possession of THC (forfeiture) $313.00

Eilenfeldt, Terry Lynn, Watertown, parking street same vicinity 72 hours $35.00

Finn, Daniel Robert, Elm Grove, speeding on freeway $174.40

Finnegan, Michael Joseph, Cottage Grove, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80

Gundrum, Lucus Shane, Deerfield, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80

Hanson, Dylan Mathew, Merrill, vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt $10.00; operating after suspension $124.00

Hefty, Reba Elaine, Blanchardville, parking street same vicinity 72 hours $35.00

Heredia Belmares, Erika M., Waterloo, operating after suspension $124.00; speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80

Hoffmann, Jessica M., Lake Mills parking no parking zone $35.00

Holston, Samantha Marie, Watertown, parking street same vicinity 72 hours $35.00; parking street same vicinity 72 hours $35.00

Kindigoguzlu, Sandi L., Markesan, speeding in 55 mph zone $149.20

Kutzke, Shannon Mary, Dodgeville, boat launch parking violation $35.00

Lane, Glynn S., Milwaukee, operating after suspension 11/20/2020 $124.00

Langer, Matthew Mitchell, Edgerton, Speeding on Freeway $199.60

Lindsey, Raynard, Madison, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00

Luna, Rebecca M., Oconomowoc, speeding on freeway $124.00

Lynch, Jean Karen, Lake Mills, exceeding speed zones, etc. $124.00

McIntosh, Lynaya L., Lake Mills, sale of alcohol without operators license $187.00

Mendoza, Isabella Viviana, Lake Mills, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80

Olson, Cassidy Jean, Lake Mills, operate motor vehicle by permittee without instructor $124.00

Paradowski, Andrea Lynn, Milton, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80

Ramirez, Marcantoney Ricardo, San Diego, CA, speeding in 55 mph zone $149.20

Ringelstetter, Benjamin L., Sun Prairie, boat launch parking violation $35.00

Roth, Tammy Sue, Helenville, parking withing 10 feet of hydrant $35.00

Ryan, David John, Sun Prairie, Sandy Beach parking violation 07/19/2020 $35.00

Sherman, Aaron J., Whitewater, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Sowell, Reginald Gerald, Madison, operating after suspension $124.00

Stein, Samuel Paul, Cottage Grove, fail/stop at stop sign $98.80

Swita, Michael Christopher, Madison, Sandy Beach parking violation $35.00

Taylor, Nathaniel Justin, Milwaukee, speeding on freeway $199.60

Thomas, Nathaniel Louis, Fort Atkinson, speeding in 55 mph zone $174.40; operating after suspension $124.00

Warren, Roy Lee, Fort Atkinson, Speeding In 55 Mph Zone $98.80

Wooden, Alexander, Madison, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00

Zwieg, Jarrett M., Fort Atkinson, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80

Load comments