The public restrooms at Wallace Park, 680 Industrial Drive, will be temporarily closed after the facilities were vandalized.
According to Lake Mills Facilities and Grounds Director Eric Schreiner, sometime between the hours of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, the restrooms were heavily damaged. The vandalism included smashed toilet paper, soap and paper towel dispensers, smashed sink basin, signs removed from walls, and soap spread on the floor.
Schreiner said due to some of the necessary fixtures for the restrooms being backordered, it could take up to two weeks before the facilities can be reopened. In the meantime, a handicap-accessible port-a-potty will be added at Wallace Park.
He said the restroom facilities had been opened six days prior as more people began to visit the park due to baseball season.
Schreiner said the repairs will cost less than $2,000.
“It’s unfortunate these things happen,” Schreiner said.
With the remainder of the city’s public restrooms set to open May 2, the director is a bit concerned about those facilities also being vandalized.
Schreiner said while all city parks have official hours of operation, the restroom facilities are always available.
Schreiner is working with the police department and other city staff to determine if surveillance cameras can be added to deter vandalism to public areas.
In addition to the Wallace Park restroom damage, there has also been an uptick in vandalism at the local cemeteries. According to Schreiner, in the past two weeks there has been substantial damage including headstones being knocked over and monuments stolen.
“You can put a monetary value on the damages but it’s impossible to put a cost with the sentimental value,” he said.
Anyone with information on the identity of the park and cemetery vandals should contact the Lake Mills Police Department at 920-648-2354.