1/20/2022
Warning Defective head lamp N. Main Street/W. Pine Street
Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Vehicle Lockout E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Check welfare Catlin Drive
Citation Speeding Water Street
Citation Operating While Under the Influence 1st/Fail to Obey Sign/Operate with a Prohibited Alcohol Content >.15 1st/All other-Open Intoxicants Main Street/Lake Street
EMS Assist Stony Road
Mutual Aid Madison PD E. Lake Park Place
1/21/2022
Citations: Operating while suspended, 5th offense and operating with suspended registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Assist EMS Woodland Beach Road
Check Welfare W. Madison Street
1/22/2022
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Citation Operate Without Valid License Lake Street/Washington Street
Citation Operate After Revocation Badger Court/Wakeman Circle
EMS Assist W. Prospect Street
Alarm Lake Shore Drive
1/23/2022
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff 259 EB I-94
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane x3
Repair Notice Fail to Display Current Registration Decal N. Main Street/Madison Street
1/24/2022
All Other-Domestic Dispute Water Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp, Exhaust, No Proof of Insurance, Failure to Carry Driver's License S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Warning Defective head lamp, expired registration S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
All Other - Sick Animal E Lake Park Place
Repair Notice - Expired Registration S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Defective Headlight CTHV/Birch
1/25/2022
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning Defective Headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Open Door Veterans Lane
911 Hang Up Water Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Lake Street/E. Madison Street
Fingerprints Water Street
Accident Fremont Street/Madison Street
1/26/2022
Citation Expired Registration, Warning Illegible Plate W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Speeding N. Main Street/ yranena Park Road
Citation Responsibility at Red Light E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning No Lights W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Required Lamps Lighted Cty V/Hwy 89
911 Hang Up Oak Street/Main Street