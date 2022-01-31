1/20/2022

Warning Defective head lamp N. Main Street/W. Pine Street

Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Vehicle Lockout E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Check welfare Catlin Drive

Citation Speeding Water Street

Citation Operating While Under the Influence 1st/Fail to Obey Sign/Operate with a Prohibited Alcohol Content >.15 1st/All other-Open Intoxicants Main Street/Lake Street

EMS Assist Stony Road

Mutual Aid Madison PD E. Lake Park Place

1/21/2022

Citations: Operating while suspended, 5th offense and operating with suspended registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Assist EMS Woodland Beach Road

Check Welfare W. Madison Street

1/22/2022

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Citation Operate Without Valid License Lake Street/Washington Street

Citation Operate After Revocation Badger Court/Wakeman Circle

EMS Assist W. Prospect Street

Alarm Lake Shore Drive

1/23/2022

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff 259 EB I-94

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane x3

Repair Notice Fail to Display Current Registration Decal N. Main Street/Madison Street

1/24/2022

All Other-Domestic Dispute Water Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp, Exhaust, No Proof of Insurance, Failure to Carry Driver's License S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Warning Defective head lamp, expired registration S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

All Other - Sick Animal E Lake Park Place

Repair Notice - Expired Registration S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Defective Headlight CTHV/Birch

1/25/2022

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning Defective Headlamp E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Open Door Veterans Lane

911 Hang Up Water Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Lake Street/E. Madison Street

Fingerprints Water Street

Accident Fremont Street/Madison Street

1/26/2022

Citation Expired Registration, Warning Illegible Plate W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Speeding N. Main Street/ yranena Park Road

Citation Responsibility at Red Light E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning No Lights W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Required Lamps Lighted Cty V/Hwy 89

911 Hang Up Oak Street/Main Street

