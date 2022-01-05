There will need to be a Feb. 15 primary election for the Lake Mills School Board election with five candidates seeking to fill two positions. As of the Tuesday, Jan. 4 5 p.m. deadline to submit paperwork, Sheena Wiedenfeld, Kirk Lund, Andrea Graham, and Maureen Kennedy Boelter turned in the election forms to district executive assistant Megan Larrabee. The district employee was still waiting for the original documents from candidate Paul Clark who submitted the forms by mail. The mailing must be post-marked no later than Jan. 4 for Clark to be placed on the ballot.
The two school board seats are currently held by Bob Dimperio and Dawn Delaney who opted to not seek re-election. Each of the at-large seats is a three-year term.
The Lake Mills City Council incumbents Steve Fields, representing District 1, and Michelle Quednow, District 2, will not face challengers on the ballot. The council seats are for three-year terms.
There are seven Jefferson County Supervisors who represent the city and portions of the surrounding towns; all those candidates are unopposed. Lund is seeking re-election for the City of Lake Mills wards 3, 5 and 8 county representative for District 14 and Anita Martin is also looking to retain her seat as the county representative for District 13 covering city wards 2,4,6 and 7. Steve Nass, District 15, is looking to continue serving the city ward 1, Town of Lake Mills wards 1 and 3 and Aztalan ward 1 as county supervisor. Incumbent District 11 supervisor Jeff Johns’ district includes Aztalan ward 2 and District 18 supervisor Brandon White, whose district includes Aztalan ward 3 are also looking to be re-elected.
Newcomers Cassie Richardson and Robert Preuss are looking to be voted as county supervisors for District 2, which encompasses part of Milford and Town of Lake Mills, and District 3, covering the other part of Milford, respectively.