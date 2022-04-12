The addition of a baby can be an exciting time in a family’s life. It can also be stressful. And expensive. A Lake Mills non-profit is hoping to help ease the financial impact of a new baby by offering a Baby Shower in a Box.
Sunshine Reach began the program in January. The idea came from board member Rachael Davies, said Melissa Roglitz-Walker, who serves as the non-profit’s president. When Davies was living in Maryland she was sent baby essentials after giving birth to her children.
“She said it was incredibly helpful especially because with a newborn you miss things, especially with your first, because you don’t know everything that you need,” Roglitz-Walker said. “And so to have that stash of supplies was really helpful.”
Roglitz-Walker said not being able to purchase everything necessary to care for the child, which can also be coupled with not having a support system that is able to throw a shower and buy essentials for the baby, can add to the stress of having a baby.
“We just wanted to fill those gaps,” she said.
The items in the Baby Shower in a Box are not just for the newborn; Roglitz-Walker said there are also essentials for postpartum care, such as nursing pads and menstrual pads.
“Nobody tells you exactly what your body is going to go through after giving birth so we want moms to have all of the supplies that they will need,” she said.
The Sunrise Reach president added that any government assistance given to families with newborns does not include non-food items such as diapers, baby health and hygiene products, or bottles.
“One of the things Sunrise Reach is very conscious of is being purposeful and intentional about our assistance,” Roglitz-Walker said. “And when you’re not sleeping because you have a newborn, any help is greatly appreciated.”
The non-profit’s president said the organization would eventually like to extend the Baby Shower in the Box to provide diapers and other baby supplies to those families who need a bit of extra support.
Donations for the program can be dropped off at Sunshine Brewing Company, 121 S. Main St., during its hours of operations
Families can currently apply for the Baby Shower in the Box by going to the Sunrise Reach website at https://sunrisereach.org/apply-baby-box/.
“With all of our programs, the need is self-determined,” Roglitz-Walker said. “We don’t require any identification, we don’t require any financial information; if you say that you need help, we trust that you do.”
The one requirement to take advantage of the Sunshine Reach programs is participants need to reside within the Lake Mills School District.
Roglitz-Walker also hopes families who apply for the program will also see the Sunrise Reach pop-up pantry and take advantage of it if needed.
Since beginning operations in December 2020, the organization has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people utilizing the pop-up pantry and Roglitz-Walker expects to only see that grow with the current inflation impacting grocery and gas prices.
“Our thinking is if your budget is pretty tight, let us help because we’re your friends, your neighbors, your community members helping other community members. And we’ve all been in a position where we need help… Our purpose is really to make everyone’s lives easier.”
Additionally, Sunshine Reach has started to outgrow its space.
“Sunshine Brewing Company has been kind enough to let us use some of their space but we’re actively looking for our own dedicated space so we can grow our programs and add more,” Roglitz-Walker said. “We have so many ideas but we don’t have the space to implement the ideas right now.”