11/25/2021

Citation - Expired Driver’s License, Repair Notice - Unregistered Vehicle, No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

All Other - Assist Beloit PD Pope Street

EMS Assist S. Main Street

Check Welfare Oakbrook Drive

Check Welfare E. Lake Street

Repair Notice - Unregistered Vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Written Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

11/26/2021

Written Warning - Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

Assist EMS Badger Drive

Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

911 Hang Up Franklin Street

Repair Notice - Expired Registration Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Citation Speeding Hwy 89/Gallup Road

Written Warning Left of Center Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)

Written Warning Failure to Obey Sign S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Non-reportable Crash Catlin Drive

Citation Fail to Stop at Stop Sign, Written Warning Expired Registration W. Prospect Street/N. Main Street

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, Truman Narcotics Hwy 89/I-94

Criminal Complaint: Fleeing/Elude an Officer, Operating Under the Influence (6th), Operating After Revocation, Resist/Obstruct An Officer, Misdemeanor Bail Jumping x2, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant Arrest, W. Tyranena Park Road

11/27/2021

Repair Notice - Expired Registration S. Main Street/Lake Street

Warning - Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive

Warning - Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive

W/W speeding E Lake Street

11/28/2021

Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Pl.

911 hang up Connor Court

Warning - Speeding, Citation - Operate while suspended S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning - Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, Truman Narcotics I-94 WB 259

Citation Operating without Instructor, Operating After Suspended Registration, Written Warning Defective Headlight, Insurance E. Washington Street/Mulberry Street

11/29/2021

Written Warning - Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Citation - No Insurance Written Warning - Defective Break Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Written Warning - Defective Headlamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

 Citation - Expired Registration Written Warning - Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance N. Main Street/Pine Street

All Other Domestic E. Tyranena Park Road

Operating After Suspension, Truman Narcotics E. Washington Street/Mulberry Street

11/30/2021

Written Warning - Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Citation - Operating Without a License, Repair Notice - No Insurance, Unregistered Vehicle, Defective Break Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

All-Other - Barking Dog O'Neil Street

Written Warning - Speeding N. Main Street/Grant Street

Written Warning - Expired Registration, No Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Felony Bail Jumping, Citation: Operating After Revoked (2nd) W. Tyranena Park Road/W. Madison Street

Criminal Complaint : Operating Under the Influence (1st) W/ Passenger Under 16, Written Warning: Left Of Center, Improper Stop at Stop Line E. Washington Street/N. Main Street

Citation: Operating After Suspension, Municipal Citation: Possession Of THC, All Other Drug Paraphernalia Mulberry

911 Misdial E. Washington Street

12/1/2021

Written Warning - Defective Headlamp N. Main Street/W. Madison Street

Written Warning - Expired Registration N. Main Street/Grant Street

Counseling Notice E. Lake Street

Written Warning: Fail to obey traffic signal, fail to display license plate, Citation: Possession Of THC CTHV/89

Stolen Firearm/Missing Firearm Scott Street

Vehicle Lock out Chapter 2

Driver Condition Report CTHV/89

