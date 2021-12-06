11/25/2021
Citation - Expired Driver’s License, Repair Notice - Unregistered Vehicle, No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
All Other - Assist Beloit PD Pope Street
EMS Assist S. Main Street
Check Welfare Oakbrook Drive
Check Welfare E. Lake Street
Repair Notice - Unregistered Vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Written Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
11/26/2021
Written Warning - Speeding E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
Assist EMS Badger Drive
Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
911 Hang Up Franklin Street
Repair Notice - Expired Registration Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Citation Speeding Hwy 89/Gallup Road
Written Warning Left of Center Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)
Written Warning Failure to Obey Sign S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Non-reportable Crash Catlin Drive
Citation Fail to Stop at Stop Sign, Written Warning Expired Registration W. Prospect Street/N. Main Street
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, Truman Narcotics Hwy 89/I-94
Criminal Complaint: Fleeing/Elude an Officer, Operating Under the Influence (6th), Operating After Revocation, Resist/Obstruct An Officer, Misdemeanor Bail Jumping x2, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant Arrest, W. Tyranena Park Road
11/27/2021
Repair Notice - Expired Registration S. Main Street/Lake Street
Warning - Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive
Warning - Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive
W/W speeding E Lake Street
11/28/2021
Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Pl.
911 hang up Connor Court
Warning - Speeding, Citation - Operate while suspended S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning - Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, Truman Narcotics I-94 WB 259
Citation Operating without Instructor, Operating After Suspended Registration, Written Warning Defective Headlight, Insurance E. Washington Street/Mulberry Street
11/29/2021
Written Warning - Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Citation - No Insurance Written Warning - Defective Break Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Written Warning - Defective Headlamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation - Expired Registration Written Warning - Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance N. Main Street/Pine Street
All Other Domestic E. Tyranena Park Road
Operating After Suspension, Truman Narcotics E. Washington Street/Mulberry Street
11/30/2021
Written Warning - Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Citation - Operating Without a License, Repair Notice - No Insurance, Unregistered Vehicle, Defective Break Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
All-Other - Barking Dog O'Neil Street
Written Warning - Speeding N. Main Street/Grant Street
Written Warning - Expired Registration, No Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Felony Bail Jumping, Citation: Operating After Revoked (2nd) W. Tyranena Park Road/W. Madison Street
Criminal Complaint : Operating Under the Influence (1st) W/ Passenger Under 16, Written Warning: Left Of Center, Improper Stop at Stop Line E. Washington Street/N. Main Street
Citation: Operating After Suspension, Municipal Citation: Possession Of THC, All Other Drug Paraphernalia Mulberry
911 Misdial E. Washington Street
12/1/2021
Written Warning - Defective Headlamp N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
Written Warning - Expired Registration N. Main Street/Grant Street
Counseling Notice E. Lake Street
Written Warning: Fail to obey traffic signal, fail to display license plate, Citation: Possession Of THC CTHV/89
Stolen Firearm/Missing Firearm Scott Street
Vehicle Lock out Chapter 2
Driver Condition Report CTHV/89