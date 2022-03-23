She has the power: Alexander dominates in competitive lifting

Hannah Alexander is getting ready to face her toughest competition this week. Just a few hours south of her hometown of Lake Mills, she will be in Chicago suburb Lombard, Illinois where she will attempt to squat, bench and deadlift the most weight in her division in an effort to bring home a national title.
She’s looking forward to improving on her national appearance last year when, as a junior in her first year of competition, the athlete finished seventh.
“I had some goals of what numbers I wanted to lift but I didn’t go in with any goals on how I wanted to place,” said Alexander, who competes on The Ranch team based out of a Marshall fitness center. “It was more about getting the experience of being at nationals.”
Now in her second season, the athlete is looking to get first place among the top lifters in the United States.
“My main goal this year has been to win nationals but along the way my goals started to include breaking records,” Alexander said.
The high school senior holds 16 state records. Alexander has multiple records for her squat, bench, deadlift and total for all lifts. Some are for her age group, others are for the 18-19-year old age group, and the rest are for her weight class regardless of age.
She had already held the records before going to the high school state meet two weeks ago. While at the competition, Alexander broke her own state records.
Nationally, she holds records for her squat, bench, deadlift and total all lifts combined for girls ages 16-17 in her weight class. Alexander broke these records at the high school state meet, where she found herself at the top of the podium with a first place finish.
“After the (previous) meet I looked at the national records and I was really surprised to know those numbers were beatable and know that I could set some national records,” the athlete said.
Alexander’s coach, Max Soucy, said it was a unique experience to have her break multiple state and national records.
“Hopefully, she won’t be the last (to set records), but the first for The Ranch,” he said.
Due to COVID-19, there was no state meet last year. This was the only opportunity Alexander had to place at the Wisconsin state meet.
“It was really exciting to think about all the work that I had put in at that point and having it all pay off with first place,” she said.
Alexander squats 335 lbs., benches 175 lbs. and deadlifts 370 lbs. It’s a vast improvement from when she began at the start of her junior year when her squat was 155 lbs., bench was less than 100 lbs. and deadlift was about 265 lbs.
At some meets, Alexander will compete against high school girls regardless of age; most times, she will face girls who are in her age division of 16-17. Like wrestling, all her competitors are in the same weight class.
Alexander, who is on the Lake Mills High School tennis and track and field teams, appreciates the fact that in powerlifting more weight can always be added to the bar and athletes can challenge themselves with new goals once one benchmark is met.
She had been interested in being in the weight room and strength training, but it wasn’t until she saw Soucy create a powerlifting team at the high school that she considered taking part in competitive lifting. During her sophomore year, several girls joined the then Lake Mills High School-based team.
“Seeing them do powerlifting and all the fun that they had made me really want to join in,” the high school senior said.
Alexander joined her junior year when Soucy moved the team from Lake Mills High School to his gym, The Ranch Training and Fitness Center in Marshall. This year there were 11 members with a mix of athletes with six from Lake Mills and five hailing from surrounding communities. There were five girls and six boys.
Alexander did not find immediate success in the sport. She failed her first lift at her inaugural meet during her junior year.
“At my first meet I was really nervous,” she said. “There are different rules when it comes to lifting. It’s not just going out there and picking up the barbell; you have to do it a certain way. I was really intimidated that I would make a fool of myself.”
What surprised Alexander was the support she received from all the competitors at the meet.
“Even though you’re competing against each other, everyone still cheers each other on during their lifts,” she said. “The powerlifting community is really amazing.”
Alexander is excited to see how the sport is growing and gaining popularity among girls. According to her, almost half the competitors at the high school state meet were females.
The sport is also growing at the collegiate level; Alexander will attend McKendree University in Illinois next year and plans to participate on the women’s powerlifting team. The school even offers scholarships for the sport.
“I really just started it wanting to lift weights and seeing how strong I could get and seeing what kind of numbers I could lift,” the teenager said. “I never expected to get anywhere near the level I’m at now.”