The Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) and Lake Mills Area School Districts were among the recipients of Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation (GWCHF) pandemic response grants. The awards totaling more than $1 million were given to more than 50 organizations working to improve the health of children and families in Jefferson and Dodge counties.
The RLAC received a total of $28,580 and the school district was granted a total of $19,487.
RLAC Manager Rene Wedel said immediately prior to the pandemic, the center’s membership and class enrollments were at an all-time high. During the pandemic, membership decreased and classes were unable to be conducted.
“We were thankful for the money and wanted to use it so that we could continue fulfilling our mission: to positively affect the health and wellness of the community through quality programming and activities,” Wedel said. “As the community learned to navigate the pandemic, we wanted to start growing our membership and programs again.”
A portion of the pandemic response grants was used to update the center’s weight room and group exercise equipment. Wedel said among the purchases were new dumbbells, treadmill, yoga mats, bosu balls, strength bands and kettle bells.
Other funds were used to purchase supplies for the RLAC toddler classrooms including new toys and craft materials; a new mat for the martial arts classes; and cleaning supplies for the building.
Wedel said RLAC still has about $11,000 of the grants remaining; the plan is to use the money to repair or replace a section of the building’s roof or fund other necessary maintenance projects.
Tasha Naylor, business director of the LMASD, said $12,3000 of the grant will be used for mental health screenings for students at the elementary, middle and high schools. The $7,187 grant was used for the 2021 summer school reading and math programming curriculum.
Other Lake Mills organizations receiving pandemic response grants were the Lake Mills yoga co-op ($3,000) and Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services ($1,000).
According to a release from GWCHR President and CEO Tina Crave, early in the pandemic the foundation wanted to address the most urgent essential needs of food, shelter and personal essentials at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During a time of great uncertainty, the Foundation was humbled to be able to quickly deploy resources to the agencies providing concrete supports to our area’s most vulnerable population,” Crave.
Taking a proactive approach as the pandemic wore on, the foundation expanded its support to include building the capacity of agencies.
“We started hearing that cash flow issues caused by the pandemic were hindering organizations’ ability to keep up with the demand for services, or even provide the same level of service as they had pre-pandemic,” said Margaret Hanrahan, GWCHF Board member and Grants Committee Chair. “Broadening the scope of these grants helped support agencies serving the critical needs of the community to survive the pandemic and remain viable over the long term,” she added.
Larger, multi-year investments were made to school-based mental health and drug and alcohol abuse counseling, needs compounded by the pandemic. Jefferson County Human Services and Dodge County Health and Human Services were awarded grants to provide school based mental health counseling to students and their families. In addition, Dodge County received funding to provide substance use disorder treatment to women whose children were placed in the child welfare system.
“Stresses caused by the pandemic such as job loss and social isolation resulted in an increased demand for mental health and addiction services,” said Hanrahan. “We are happy to support these agencies working to improve the emotional health of children and the functioning of the family unit.”