For sale: galvanized swing set, curved “caterpillar” climbing set, orange slide, merry-go-round. All used but in good condition. Offers must be made by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. For inquiries, contact the City of Lake Mills Facilities and Grounds Director Eric Schreiner.
To make way for the new playground equipment coming this year, the city needed to dispose of the existing equipment at Bartel’s Beach. A post about the acceptance of bids for the play equipment was posted Dec. 20 on the City of Lake Mills Community & Government TV Facebook page and on the city’s website.
Schreiner said a few months ago the city looked at the possibility of transferring some of the Bartel’s Beach playground equipment to other community parks. However, much of the equipment was no longer compliant with the National Recreation Park Association standards.
“Basically, it didn’t pass our safety inspection, so we weren’t legally able to put them in other parks,” the facilities and grounds director said, adding while it may not have passed the inspection all the equipment was still in good shape. “If it did pass, I absolutely would have (installed it at another city park).”
Schreiner pointed out all the city’s park equipment is inspected for safety at least once a year by himself and another city employee who are certified playground safety inspectors. One piece of the Bartel’s Beach playground equipment did pass the inspection and will likely be placed at another community park.
Instead of just choosing to surplus and scrap the equipment, Schreiner said the city felt it would be best to find a way to return the pieces to the public by allowing individuals to purchase the play equipment.
“I know they had a substantial amount of sentimental value to community members,” he said.
The director said as someone who grew up in Lake Mills and played on the equipment that had been at the beach playground, he wanted to be able to keep the play pieces in the community in some way which is why he chose to have a local bidding process.
Schreiner said there was a substantial amount of interest from people who inquired about the bidding process for the four pieces of playground equipment, but a marked decrease in the number of people who submitted bids.
Those who had the top bid for the playground pieces have been notified by the city.
The merry-go-round, the last one currently in the community, received a lot of attention, he said.
While the existing playground equipment is leaving Bartel’s Beach, Schreiner is looking forward to the new pieces that will be coming as part of the fundraising efforts of the Lake Mills Rotary Club and other community stakeholders in memory of former Lake Mills Area School District Superintendent Dean Sanders. The new pieces are going to be ADA accessible and will appeal to a wide variety of ages.
“And there will be a new merry-go-round there,” Schreiner added.