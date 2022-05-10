The City of Lake Mills is looking to potentially buy property to expand the L.D. Fargo Public Library. During the April 27 library board meeting, the members discussed the possible acquisition of the adjacent lot, 116 E. Madison St., and took a tour of the property.
During the May 3 regular council meeting, elected officials reported receiving correspondence from residents regarding the library board meeting’s agenda item. The council members reported hearing from people who were in favor of the purchase and those against it. Additionally, two people spoke against the city buying the property during the public comment period.
“It is just not right for our city to consider buying it only for it to be possibly torn down for a library expansion,” said Mary Doyle. “In good conscience I don’t understand how the city council could be in favor of this.”
Council President Greg Waters briefly addressed the topic during the meeting, saying the owners of the 0.263 acres of property had offered to sell the site to the city for library expansion needs.
Wilke later confirmed the announcement with the Leader on Monday, as did Lee Leverton, who owns the 116 E. Madison St. property with his wife, Lori. Leverton uses the home on the property as his law office.
The attorney said he was offering to sell the property because it would provide a great opportunity to give the library a chance to expand.
According to Wilke, Leverton approached the city in December with an offer to sell the site. The city manager said the Levertons had previously proposed selling the property to the city three or four years ago; however the city was unable to move forward with the offer at that time.
The council went into closed session at the May 3 meeting to discuss the property but no decisions were made.
A 2020 evaluation of the library services and building found the library was too small to serve the existing population based on nationwide library standards. A survey of the community was conducted in November and December of 2021 to determine what type of support existed for possible library expansion. About 500 people responded to the survey and a bit more than 70% favored a potential expansion to the building.
There were a few options presented as part of the library evaluation, but none had been recommended to the council.