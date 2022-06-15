Daxton Mock, center, of Lake Mills stands at the top of the podium after winning the men’s full gravel race at the 10th Annual Epic Bike Fest in northern Wisconsin. Mock crossed the finish line with a time of 3:51:23. He also took first in the men’s full singletrack with a time of 2:34:48. Mock races with the Bear National Team based out of California.
Daxton Mock of Lake Mills took a pair of back-to-back wins at the 10th Annual Epic Bike Fest weekend held June 3-5 in the communities of Hayward and Cable in northern Wisconsin. Mock, 21, won the men’s full singletrack and men’s full gravel track races.
According to a release from the festival more than 1,000 riders competed for over $10,000 in prize money and bragging rights for completing some of northern Wisconsin’s most challenging singletrack and gravel racing events.
Mock won the full singletrack with a time of 2:34:48 with the runner-up crossing the finish line in 2:34:56. The full singletrack departed from Hayward, at the Birkie trail on Wheeler Road. The race encompassed 34-miles of riding consisting primarily of CAMBA trails, in addition to a couple of miles of Birkie ski trails at the start and singletrack on Mt. Telemark. A new section of singletrack on Mt. Telemark provided riders the option for a more technical “A-line” route, or an easier “B-line” route that was anticipated to add 10-20 seconds to a rider’s time.
The fight for the top spot in the men’s race was led by three riders from the Bear National Team. According to Mock, he and teammate Pavel Nelson tried to establish a lead early in the race, but the field came back together around mile nine. At that point Mock and Nelson were able to break away from the pack and expand their lead throughout the race. Mock and Nelson finished within 10 seconds of each other, with teammate Paul Fabian finishing about 4 minutes later to claim third place.
Mock described the course as having “some of the flowiest trails in the Midwest.”
“They incorporated the best trails up here,” he said.
According to Fabian, the course was filled with “endless berms, endless trail features, a really good mix of old-school rocky and rooty trails and flowy new-school trails.”
The Epic Gravel Full departed from the Birkie Trailhead at 8 a.m. on the third day of racing, covering a bit more than 70 miles of terrain. The course followed scenic yet challenging gravel roads, sections of singletrack, ATV trails, and a few miles of fast pavement. Riders capped off the route with a traverse and descent of Mt. Telemark and finished near the base of the ski area. Mock was the first rider to cross the finish line with a time of 2:34:48; the runner-up had a time of 3:54:49.