It is approximately 500 miles from Lake Mills to Columbus, Ohio if a person travels there in a vehicle via Interstate 65 South and Interstate 70 East.
It is the distance local resident Sue Martin will be traveling by bicycle this month. Thankfully, she will be avoiding any toll roads, interstate traffic and frantic drivers. Instead, Martin’s 500 miles will be collected by riding in Lake Mills and various Wisconsin bicycle trails.
This will be the fourth year Martin will be taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge, which raises money for Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
“I’m a firm believer in this phrase: children should be living life, not fighting to live,” she said.
Cancer is something that has impacted Martin’s family but the Lake Mills woman knows it’s disease that touches all people.
“Cancer affects everybody,” she said. “If it isn’t a family member, it’s somebody you know. My dad had cancer and two years ago our nephew died of cancer. And his first wife died of cancer. And my husband’s brother and father both died of cancer.”
While cancer has been a part of Martin’s family, it is family who will be helping her raise money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
Joining Martin and adding up their own miles are her granddaughters, Elianna, 8, and Cathryn Heuer, 5. The two girls have a goal of 100 miles and raising $100 for the cause. This will be Elianna’s second year participating in the event and Cathryn’s inaugural year of biking for the charity.
“We did the (Elroy) Sparta bike trail (last year),” said the older girl who completed her 2020 goal of 100 miles. “When we did the trail last year there was this beautiful mist.”
The three will be returning to the Elroy-Sparta again this year, with Heuers’ parents hoping to join them on the popular trail that features tunnels from its previous life as a railroad route.
The Heuers get their miles in by biking in Lake Mills with Martin; they will bike in her neighborhood - where the traffic is much quieter - and on the many state bike trails that they access by driving to various trailheads.
Martin likes taking the girls on the bike trails because not only are they safe, but also educational as her grandchildren are able to learn about Wisconsin’s natural elements and animal inhabitants.
Both girls enjoy getting to ride their bikes with their grandma and exploring trails.
“It’s important to get them outside and enjoying nature,” Martin said.
A four-year legacy
The path to raising money for the Great Cycle Challenge started five years ago when Martin had a knee replacement and was no longer able to run. However, medical professionals told her the best exercise would be bicycling.
“That first year, I just biked for myself for (physical) therapy,” she said.
Following the initial year of getting out and riding, Martin saw a Facebook post for the Great Cycle Challenge that had no fee to join, no minimum fundraising goal and no set mileage requirement. There are no penalties if a participant is unable to meet their goals.
The Lake Mills resident and her sister-in-law decided they would both take part in the challenge in 2018.
Martin’s husband didn’t believe she would be able to bicycle 500 miles in one month.
“That was a dare and I had to do it,” she said.
In addition to biking 500 miles, Martin pledged to raise $500 for the challenge, which was conducted in June.
“I made the goal and it was hard,” she said. “I biked every single day, some days I may have only done 10-15 miles because I work but on the weekends I would do 30-40 mile bike rides,” the Lake Mills resident said. “I did all of my miles outdoors – even when it rained, I went out because the more I thought about it, I thought, ‘You know, kids with cancer don’t’ get a day off.’ So that first year I biked three or four days in the rain.”
Since the initial year, Martin has ridden a total of 1,578 miles and raised $2,627.18. Each year she has set the 500 miles, $500 goal and each year, has exceeded it. In 2020, she rode 576 miles and raised $912.80.
Martin’s donations come from family and friends who see the donation link on her Facebook page. Last year, Elianna had a bake sale to fundraise her $100 goal and exceeded the amount. The woman’s granddaughters are considering a bake sale or selling candy bars to raise a total of $200 for this year’s Great Cycle Challenge.
Martin sees benefits beyond helping children with cancer; it helps keep herself and her granddaughters active and is teaching the girls about giving back to others.
Those who are interested in learning more can visit www.greatcyclechallenge.com.