A partnership between a local brewery and a government department has netted more than $65,000 to benefit Jefferson County Parks. Since 2015, Tyranena Brewing Company and the Jefferson County Parks Department have hosted Brew with a View at Korth Park during the summer months. The 2022 season kicks off May 26 from 5-8 p.m. with events scheduled for June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25.
Stacey Schraufnagel, the front operations manager of Tyranena Brewing, said several years ago former Jefferson County Parks Director Joe Nehmer contacted the business about hosting a fundraiser for the county parks. At the time, there had been news stories about Sprecher Brewing having mobile beer gardens in the Milwaukee County Parks.
“(Nehmer) thought, ‘We have a brewery, how can we do something similar,’” Schraufnagel said.
She suggested hosting a gathering at Korth Park with beer, a food truck and some musical entertainment. The organizers decided to donate proceeds from the beverage sales to the parks department.
“I didn’t think we could do a daily or weekly event so I thought, let’s just try a fundraiser this time and see how popular it is and go from there,” Schraufnagel said.
After having just one Brew with a View in 2015, the organizers knew they would need to “up our game a little bit.” The following year, there were three fundraising events with more food trucks and amplified music.
“The very first one blew away expectations and then going forward it’s been an extremely popular event,” said current Jefferson County Parks Director Kevin Wiesmann.
Schraufnagel expected people to enjoy Brew with a View because it combined the three things Tyranena Brewing Company regularly has at its location - beer, food trucks and music.
“When we first started it I didn’t think it would necessarily become a four times per summer event but it works and it’s win - win,” she said. “It raises money for the parks, it helps us with exposure and gives the community a great experience.”
Schraufnagel estimates each Brew with a View is attended by 600 to 800 people.
“The community support for the event is great and Tyranena Brewing has been a great partner for this,” Wiesmann said.
Based on her calculations, Schraufnagel found that since its inception, Brew with a View has raised more than $65,000 for the Jefferson County Parks Department.
“It’s definitely gratifying to see that we can do that and that’s just done through beverage sales,” she said adding the county parks department holds 50/50 raffles at Brew with a View as an additional way to bring in donations.
Wiesmann said the money raised through Brew with a View have been used for a variety of park projects including park improvements and the Interurban Trail between Watertown and Oconomowoc. The department has also deposited some of the money into the Jefferson County Parks endowment fund.
One of the projects Schraufnagel hopes the money raised through Brew with a View will benefit is a potential new park on a 42-acre parcel of natural land along Highway A in the town of Lake Mills.
“(The county parks department) has to raise $55,000 between now and October to make sure that park happens,” she said. “I know that part of the funds from Brew with a View are planned to be used to go in that direction. … This park would be a great addition and great for the Lake Mills community.”