More sidewalks will be showing up in Lake Mills in the next couple years as the city has set forth how it plans to spend the funds it received through the federal transportation alternative program (TAP) grant. The city was awarded the funds in October of 2020.
“This seems like a great opportunity for us to fill in some of our sidewalk gaps,” council member Liesa Kerler said at the March 1 city council meeting.
The city was provided $432,400 of TAP grant funding, which will cover 80% of the proposed sidewalk projects which have a total estimated cost of $550,000. The city will need to pay for the remainder of the balance.
Unlike other occasions when the city adds sidewalks, there will be no special assessments for homeowners who live where the pedestrian improvements are being conducted. This is directly related to the fact the sidewalks are being paid for through the TAP funds.
Construction is currently planned for 2024 but the city is hoping to push up the timeline by a year.
Brandon Herbert of Strand Associates Inc. presented the areas where the city will be using its TAP grant money to improve pedestrian connectivity at a March 2 public information session.
One of the more notable pedestrian improvements will be filling in the gap of sidewalks on the south side of West Tyranena Park Road across the street from the Lake Mills Market and Greenwoods State Bank.
In addition to filling in the gap with new sidewalk, Strand is also proposing adding some safety measure to assist people in crossing West Tyranena Park Road. Herbert said the city could install a pedestrian island refuge in the middle of the road, paint a ladder-style crosswalk into the roadway, and add a rectangular rapid flashing beacon that would be like the ones posted at the intersection of South Main Street and Water Street.
“(The crossing) is really midblock; typically, people aren’t expecting a pedestrian to be crossing there necessarily,” Herbert said. “This is our recommendation in terms of making it a safe crossing.”
The other significant addition will be extending the sidewalk from near the intersection of Highway 89 and Sandy Beach Road to the south to bring the walkway to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School. The sidewalk will be located on the west side of the highway and cross the future Untzhaven Lane.
The Highway 89 sidewalk would also connect to property that Lake Mills Area School District is proposing as the site of a new intermediate school. There is also the potential for residential development in that vicinity.
“That sidewalk will serve quite a bit of pedestrian demand there,” Herbert said.
Other sidewalk addition locations:
• Tyranena Park Road between Brewster Drive and East Mills Drive. Herbert said this will add an important pedestrian access to Faville Park.
“Right now, there’s no sidewalk that actually serves it,” he said.
• The northside of East Tyranena Park Road near Badger Chevy and Lake Mills Dental Associates
• Tyranena Park Road between Brewster Drive and Topeka Drive
• Both sides of Margarette Street between West Madison Street and North Ferry Drive
• 900 block of Pope Street to Prairie Avenue
• 700 block of Reed Street from Louise Street to O’Neil Street.
Herbert said ensuring the sidewalks are ADA compliant is driving the design of the new six-foot wide walkways.
“We’ll limit disturbance outside of the right-of-way as much as we can,” the Strand representative said. “We won’t be able to not touch everyone’s private property, but we’ll try to limit that disturbance.”