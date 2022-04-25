Correction Amber Gerber Amber Gerber Author email Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the story "Zimmerman creates charming charcuterie boards" that ran in the April 21 edition of The Lake Mills Leader, The Corner Mercantile was incorrectly identified as Fargo Mercantile.The Leader regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amber Gerber Author email Follow Amber Gerber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now More Jefferson County Fair exhibitor changes rankle 4-H leaders Zimmerman creates charming charcuterie boards Lake Mills Police searching for bank robbery suspect Working on the railroad: Lake Mills man runs model of Milwaukee Beer Line in his basement Track and field: Lakeside boys win 10 events at Capitol quadrangular Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!