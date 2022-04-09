The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) recently announced Lake Mills was the winner of its inaugural Place-Makeover Contest. The city will receive up to $5,000 to upgrade the public alleyway located between 201 and 203 N. Main St.
According to a release, following the planning process, the alleyway will undergo what the WEDC is dubbing “a two-day transformation.”
“Legendary Lake Mills is extremely excited to be moving forward with The City of Lake Mills on making improvements to the North Main Street Alley and so very thankful to be a recipient of the WEDC’s first ever Place-Makeover Contest,” said Stacey Schraufnagel, co-president of Legendary Lake Mills.
As part of winning the contest Legendary’s design committee will received consultations with Wisconsin Main Street and All Together, a design studio focused on placemaking, community branding and engagement, she said.
“This space now may just be a humble alleyway but with the right vision it can become an important connector for downtown Lake Mills,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “There’s a lot of energy being created in this part of Main Street with Tyranena Brewing Company investing in a second taproom and beer garden.”
According to the WEDC, the alley was selected as the winner due to its high visibility, the level of traffic associated with its future intended use, potential for meaningful transformation and its size and scale.
The 1,000-square foot public walkway connects the Main Street sidewalk to the public parking lot behind the downtown North Main Street buildings.
“Besides the new lighting and concrete, we will be adding signage, perhaps some public art and planters. We would like to add to the aesthetic appeal of the alleyway that will lead to the public parking area,” said Raina Severson, executive director of Legendary Lake Mills.
Schraufnagel added that while design details are still being worked out, the result will be “100% legendary.”
In the application, Legendary Lake Mills pointed out the alley has taken on greater importance in the past few years as more customers to downtown businesses use the parking lot accessible from Church Street more frequently. Previously, downtown visitors had been able to use the parking lot located next to 203 N. Main St., the site of Tyranena Brewing Company’s future taproom, but the Main Street access to the lot was closed off during the 2019-20 Main Street reconstruction process. Additionally, the local brewer plans to use the private lot as an outdoor space for customers.
“We want to thank WEDC for their support as well as the chair of our design committee, Hope Oostdik, for applying for the grant,” said Severson. “We look forward to using this grant to better our community for our cherished community members and visitors alike.”
In addition to the money awarded through the contest, Legendary Lake Mills has pledged up to $10,000 for improvements.
The city will fund a new concrete walkway and address drainage issues in the alley and Tyranena Brewing Company has committed to providing electrical access for new lighting.
City manager Steve Wilke said without a design in place, he is not sure how much money the city will chip in for the project, though he anticipates it will not cost more than $20,000. The money will come out of the capital street maintenance funds.