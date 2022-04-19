It started with a piece of discarded wood.
Brenda Zimmerman, of Lake Mills, was visiting a friend last fall who has a tree cutting business and noticed the slabs of wood he had piled up. Zimmerman asked what he planned to do with all the wood and her friend had no plans on how to use it.
“It was a month later and I thought, ‘Why don’t I do something with that (discarded wood),’” she said. “He had these beautiful walnut and oak huge slabs of wood. I just saw the potential in it.”
These slabs of wood resulted in Zimmerman creating Mendawerks Charcuterie; since November she has been creating and selling boards that can be used to serve and display charcuterie.
“I knew charcuterie boards were really popular so I thought, ‘Why don’t I make myself one?’” she said. “I enjoyed it so I started doing more and I started off without having any resin on them for the first three months.”
In the last several months, Zimmerman has made the boards more elaborate creating beach waves and other patterns on the surfaces using colorful resin.
Since November, she has sold 69 charcuterie boards. Some of the woodworks were made-to-order while others have been sold locally at the Party Mart and Fargo Mercantile.
Without any extensive background knowledge in woodworking, Zimmerman looked on the internet to find answers for creating the boards such as how dry the wood should be, what type of wood works best, and how thick the boards should be.
“It’s been interesting to learn the different types of wood and the durability of them and the hardness and the softness,” she said. “There were a few flops that ended up in the garbage because the wood was too soft
“When I was little my dad and I would make birdhouses together but nothing like this,” she said.
The process in making a board starts with preparing the wood which entails sanding, planing and raising it.
Then the wood needs to be sealed with a food-grade safe oil or wax, Zimmerman said.
“Then I add the resin layers and wait for it to dry,” she said, noting part of the learning process was discovering what types of resin worked best with particular types of wood.
Following that the Lake Mills resident installs the hardware including the handles on the top of the board and rubber bumper pads on the bottom of the board.
Recently, Zimmerman has been experimenting with adding glitter to the resin and recently purchased a powder that will add a holographic quality to the colorful resin. Additionally, on some of the custom orders she’s added elements like seashells.
“I’m pretty much open to doing anything,” she said. “And I work with them along the way and send them text messages and pictures and give them options.”
“If I’m going to make something for somebody, I’m not going to make something that I’m not proud of or that I wouldn’t buy myself,” the Lake Mills woman said.
Currently, Zimmerman works out of her home’s garage though she hopes to have a shed built in the yard in the near future where she will have more space to work, an office and an area to display the charcuterie boards.
“It’s overtaking the garage,” she said about Mendawerks Charcuterie. “And there’s a lot of dust from the sanding and odors from the resin.”
Zimmerman never expected her foray into creating charcuterie boards would result in a home-based business.
“I think it started when I posted a few that I’d made on my personal Facebook page and people were seeing them and asking questions and wanting them,” she said.
Not long after, Zimmerman launched a Facebook page for Mendawerks Charcuterie, named after a childhood nickname.
After the page was created, her business began to reach beyond Lake Mills.
“It just amazes me how far the business has reached,” she said.
Zimmerman is being a bit cautious about how fast Mendawerks Charcuterie grows.
“I don’t want to get to the point where I’m disappointing people and it’s taking too long to get the orders out,” the Lake Mills woman said, adding it takes roughly one week to create a charcuterie board. “I like to keep it to a minimum and enough to keep me busy.”
Zimmerman said it makes her extremely happy to have people express interest in Mendawerks Charcuterie.
“I’ve always been kind of artsy but I’ve never put it out there,” she said. “And it makes me feel happy to know something I’ve made can make other people happy.”