While the City of Lake Mills is eyeing the possibility of no longer utilizing the Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services, the local organization provided information on the service model it had put forward.
According to Lake Mills EMS President Tom Murphy, the organization had proposed in January a shared resources model that would over time transition to the Lake Mills Fire Department.
“We see this model as sustainable possibly well into the future,” Murphy said.
He explained there would be multiple benefits to using this model, such as giving the city time to establish an advanced EMS-level of service, delaying the immediate need for the city to purchase ambulances and other equipment, and resolving staffing issues until a full transition to EMS services to the fire department.
“The shared resources model we propose and encourage is aimed at keeping costs low for as long as possible, provide coverage for the city and townships, make for the cleanest transition to Lake Mills Fire, and to ensure that the advanced EMS level of service to the communities is maintained into the future,” Murphy said.
He said no time for fully transitioning emergency medical services to the fire department had been set yet.
One of the reasons the shared resources model is being proposed is to continue providing advanced emergency medical technician services to the communities being served by the EMS and fire department. Murphy said the LMEMS is staffed by advanced EMTs while to the best of his knowledge not all the fire department members have reached that level. The shared resource model would provide a timeframe for the LMFD to have members become advanced EMTs while at the same time the EMS would continue to be able to offer that level of care.
Furthermore, as part of the shared resource model, the members of the fire department would go on calls with the LMEMS. Murphy said this would provide the opportunity for the LMFD members with less experience in emergency medical situations to learn from the advanced EMTs who serve on the EMS.
“Because both organizations use the same South Central protocols we can work together,” he said. “This was supposed to happen around four years ago but for some reason never did. By Fire Department members working with the EMS, it offers them the opportunity to experience transporting patients. I would hope fire department members would want to take advantage of the opportunity.”
Murphy said the EMS and fire department would remain two distinct organizations with the municipalities continuing to pay for the Lake Mills EMS based on per capita through the transition of services. He went on to explain the per capita paid by each community served by the organization serves as a retainer to guarantee the availability of one fully-staffed ambulance.
According to Murphy, the fire department members who go on calls with the EMS would need to separately negotiate with the fire department on what type of payment they would receive for going on medical calls with the ambulance.
Murphy also wanted to address what was shared at a special Lake Mills City Council meeting held Feb. 25 when city manager Steve Wilke said the EMS indicated the organization did not plan to transfer an ambulance to the community, which is why the city needed to purchase its own ambulance. According to Murphy, the LMEMS had been planning to pursue a different business model and based on the model it was looking at would need all its equipment.
Murphy said it has yet to be determined if the Lake Mills EMS will dissolve if a contract between the municipalities and the non-profit is not concluded.
In its termination letter, the EMS stated its intention to terminate 911 service as of Dec. 31, 2022 but there is still an option to negotiate an extension into the future.
“We believe that the proposed city model will be more costly for taxpayers than the current proposed EMS service,” Murphy said. “We are confused why the city balked at the increased per capita but is willing to spend more money to purchase equipment and pay personnel to take over the EMS.”